What to do in Ibiza with kids? Fun for the whole family

Although perhaps not its best-known facet, Ibiza with kids is still a true paradise. Beyond its pulsating party, the island unfolds as a haven for families, brimming with enchanting beaches, captivating cultural sites, and a plethora of activities that promise fun for both adults and children. This guide will navigate you through the best suggestions for tourists visiting Ibiza with their little ones, ensuring a memorable and enjoyable stay for the entire family.

Discover the beaches beyond the party scene

Ibiza’s coastline is dotted with more than 50 stunning beaches, many of which are perfect for families. Cala Llonga, with its broad sandy beach and shallow waters, offers a safe environment for children to play and swim. Amenities like playgrounds, and the availability of paddle boats and beach umbrellas, make it ideal for a full-day outing.

Es Canar, known for its relaxed vibe and clear waters, is another family-friendly option, hosting a charming weekly hippy market where families can explore local crafts and enjoy live music.

Cala Llonga is a perfect family beach. / J.A. Riera

Explore the natural beauty of the island

For those who prefer a more laid-back exploration, Ibiza’s natural landscapes offer numerous hiking and biking trails that are suitable for children. A visit to Ses Salines Natural Park is a must, where you can explore salt flats, watch flamingos in their natural habitat, and enjoy pristine beaches with crystal-clear water.

For a unique experience, take a family hike to Sa Talaia, Ibiza’s highest point, offering panoramic views of the island and a great opportunity for children to connect with nature.

The route to Es Vedrà viewpoint also presents an easy hike with a rewarding view of the mystical rock island, making it a perfect outing for families.

Adventure parks and aquatic fun

For families seeking an adrenaline rush, the island’s adventure parks offer a variety of outdoor activities. From zip-lining at Acrobosc Ibiza Adventure Park to sliding down thrilling water slides at some hotels water park, there’s no shortage of excitement. These parks provide a fantastic opportunity for families to bond over shared adventures in a safe and controlled environment.

Additionally, for those interested in a unique botanical and biotechnological experience, BIBO PARK Ibiza Botánico Biotecnológico is a must-visit attraction on the island. BIBO PARK offers a blend of natural beauty and cutting-edge technology, where visitors can explore the fascinating world of botany and biotechnology. It features interactive exhibits, guided tours, and educational programs that allow families to discover the wonders of plant life and the latest advancements in biotechnology, making it a perfect complement to Ibiza’s adventure parks for families looking for a diverse range of experiences on the island.

Experience the cultural heritage of Ibiza with kids

Ibiza’s rich history and cultural heritage offer educational experiences that are both fun and engaging for children. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ibiza Town’s historic center, Dalt Vila, is a must-visit. Walking through its cobbled streets, families can explore ancient fortifications, the Cathedral of Santa Maria, and several museums that depict the island’s diverse history. Guided tours are available, providing engaging stories and facts that will captivate children and adults alike.

The Puig des Molins necropolis offers an intriguing glimpse into ancient Phoenician and Roman burial customs, fascinating for older children interested in history.

Discover traditional markets

Ibiza’s traditional markets, such as Las Dalias Hippy Market, are wonderful for families to explore. These markets are not only places to find unique handmade crafts and local produce but also serve as vibrant cultural gatherings where children can experience the island’s bohemian spirit.

Engage in water sports

Ibiza’s clear Mediterranean waters are ideal for family-friendly water sports. From paddleboarding and kayaking at Cala Llonga to snorkeling around the calm bays of Portinatx, there are plentiful options for safe and enjoyable water activities.

Many beaches offer equipment rental and beginner classes, making it easy for everyone, regardless of age or skill level, to dive into the fun.

Ibiza’s allure extends far beyond its nightlife, presenting a family-friendly side that promises an unforgettable holiday experience. From its pristine beaches and outdoor adventures to cultural explorations, the island caters to families looking for both relaxation and excitement. Whether you’re building sandcastles on a secluded beach, exploring ancient citadels, or enjoying the island’s natural beauty through outdoor activities, Ibiza offers a unique blend of experiences that will keep every family member enchanted. So pack your bags, and prepare for an Ibiza vacation that will be talked about for years to come.