The best inland villages on Ibiza

When most people think of Ibiza, they picture its famous nightlife and stunning beaches. However, the island has much more to offer. Hidden away from the bustling coastlines are the enchanting inland villages of Ibiza.

These towns offer a unique glimpse into the traditional Ibiza, far removed from the party scene, where visitors can experience the authentic island life.

Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera: a picturesque village with charming cafes

Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera is a picturesque village located in the heart of Ibiza. This quaint village is known for its beautiful whitewashed houses. The village square, Plaza de la Iglesia, is the central hub, surrounded by charming cafes and boutiques. One of the village’s key landmarks is the Church of Santa Gertrudis, an 18th-century church that dominates the square with its striking architecture.

The gastronomic offerings in Santa Gertrudis are exceptional. Bar Costa is a local favourite, famous for its delicious Iberian ham sandwiches, which are a must-try. For a more eclectic menu, Musset Café offers a mix of traditional Ibizan dishes and international cuisine, all made with fresh, local ingredients.

The village’s vibrant atmosphere is further enhanced by the Santa Gertrudis Fair, celebrated in November, where visitors can enjoy local crafts, food and music.

Sant Joan de Labritja: a serene haven in northern Ibiza

Situated in the north of Ibiza, Sant Joan de Labritja is a serene village surrounded by lush countryside and rolling hills. It’s an ideal destination for those seeking peace and tranquility.

Sant Joan de Labritja’s culinary scene is equally inviting. The Giri Café serves organic food made with locally sourced ingredients, ensuring a fresh and authentic dining experience. Another local gem is Es Pins, known for its traditional Ibizan dishes and rustic charm.

Every June, the village comes alive during the Sant Joan Festival, featuring traditional music, dance, and fireworks that showcase the vibrant local culture.

In addition, during the summer season, every Sunday, you can visit a craft market where you will find all kinds of handicrafts.

Sant Carles de Peralta: a hub of eclectic culture and hippy markets

San Carlos, or Sant Carles de Peralta, is a village steeped in history and tradition. Located in the northeastern part of the island, it is famous for its hippy market and vibrant cultural scene. Las Dalias Hippy Market is a must-visit, offering handmade crafts, clothing and jewellery. This market, along with the historic Ca n’Anneta (Bar Anita), which has been a meeting place for artists and bohemians since the 1950s, gives Sant Carles a unique and eclectic vibe.

Gastronomically, Sant Carles does not disappoint. Ca n’Anneta (Bar Anita) offers a taste of history with its traditional Spanish tapas, while the nearby Can Curreu Restaurant provides a more upscale dining experience with its exquisite Mediterranean cuisine.

Throughout the year, the village hosts various cultural events, with the Sant Carles fair in November being particularly noteworthy, featuring parades, live music and traditional dances.

Nuestra Señora de Jesús: a blend of historic charm and modern amenities

Nuestra Señora de Jesús, commonly known simply as Jesús, is a charming village located close to Ibiza Town. The village is known for its historic church, Església de Jesús, which houses beautiful works of art and dates back to the 15th century.

Despite its proximity to the bustling city, Jesús maintains a tranquil atmosphere, making it a perfect retreat.

The village offers a variety of dining options. Bon Lloc is a good one. This restaurant offers a cosy atmosphere with delicious Mediterranean cuisine.

Jesús also has several boutique shops and cafes that add to its quaint charm.

The village’s cultural calendar includes the Jesús Festival in September, celebrating with parades, music and local delicacies.

Sant Mateu d’Albarca: a rural gem surrounded by vineyards

Sant Mateu d’Albarca is a small, rural village nestled in the lush countryside of Ibiza. Known for its surrounding vineyards and olive groves, Sant Mateu offers a peaceful retreat for those looking to escape the more touristy areas of the island.

The village is famous for its local wine production, with several wineries offering tours and tastings.

The Church of Sant Mateu, a simple yet beautiful building, stands as a testament to the village’s historical roots.

Culinary options include Can Cires, a restaurant known for its traditional Ibizan dishes and warm hospitality.

The village comes alive during the Festa de Sant Mateu in September, a celebration featuring local wine, food and traditional music.

Santa Agnès de Corona: a picturesque village with stunning almond blossoms

Among Ibiza’s inland villages is also Santa Agnès de Corona, often referred to simply as Santa Agnès, a picturesque village located in the western part of Ibiza.

The village is famous for its stunning almond blossoms, which transform the landscape into a sea of white flowers in late January and early February.

The village’s focal point is the Church of Santa Agnès, a beautiful whitewashed building surrounded by almond trees.

For dining, Bar Can Cosmi offers delightful traditional Ibizan cuisine and is renowned for its tortilla.

Santa Agnès also provides excellent opportunities for hiking and exploring the rugged cliffs and beautiful coves nearby. The village celebrates Santa Agnès fair in January, marked by traditional music, dancing and local delicacies.

San Rafael: one of the most artisanal inland villages

San Rafael is one of Ibiza’s inland villages known for its pottery and craftsmanship. It is officially recognised as an “Area of Artisan Interest” due to its traditional pottery workshops, where visitors can watch artisans at work and purchase unique handmade items.

The village’s whitewashed buildings and narrow streets give it a timeless feel, making it a lovely place to explore on foot.

San Rafael’s culinary scene is impressive for such a small village. Can Pilot is renowned for its grilled meats and lively atmosphere, while Es Tancó Pizzeria offers some of the best pizzas on the island.

For those interested in nightlife, San Rafael is home to the iconic club Amnesia, which is just a short drive away.

The village also hosts a number of local festivals, with the San Rafael fair in October being a highlight. This event features traditional music, dance and a parade, providing a fascinating insight into local customs and traditions.

The inland villages of Ibiza offer a rich tapestry of experiences, from historical landmarks and cultural events to exquisite gastronomy and natural beauty. Exploring these charming inland villages provides a deeper understanding of the island’s heritage and a welcome escape from the more touristy coastal areas.