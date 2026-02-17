Top 5 Ibiza’s best nudist beaches

Ibiza is famous for its serene and beautiful beaches, many of which are popular among nudists for their secluded settings and open-minded atmosphere. This article takes you through some of the island’s most cherished nudist beaches, detailing their locations, characteristics, and some intriguing facts about each.

Es Cavallet

Located on the southern tip of Ibiza, Es Cavallet is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and atmosphere. This beach is officially recognized as a nudist beach and attracts a diverse crowd, from locals to international visitors. Es Cavallet is distinguished by its long, white sandy shores, crystal-clear waters, and a backdrop of rolling dunes and salt flats. The beach is also home to a few chic beach clubs and restaurants, where you can enjoy a meal or a cocktail with stunning sea views.

Punta Galera

Punta Galera is a unique beach, more for its rocky formations than sandy shores. Located near Sant Antoni, this secluded spot is favored for sunbathing and swimming in the nude due to its flat, stone terraces that overlook the serene blue sea. Punta Galera offers a tranquil escape and is perfect for those looking for a quiet place to connect with nature. The absence of sand makes it less crowded, providing a more intimate experience. Snorkelling in its waters will reveal a magical underwater world full of colourful flora and fauna.

Still from ‘More’, featuring the lead couple naked in Punta Galera. / iStock

Ses Salines

The final part of Ses Salines beach is well-known for its nudist-friendly area. Situated in a natural park in the south of Ibiza, this beach boasts fine white sand and crystal-clear waters, fringed by a pine forest that provides natural shade. The area attracts a trendy, cosmopolitan crowd and is famous for its beach bars and music. The nudist section is located at the far end of the beach, offering a more relaxed and private environment.

Ses Salines beach. / Sergio G. Canizares

Aigües Blanques

On the island’s northeast coast, Aigües Blanques is an idyllic spot for nudists. This secluded nudist beach is surrounded by towering cliffs, offering natural protection from the wind. Its name, which means “White Waters”, comes from the surf’s effect on the clay cliffs that line the beach, which bathers often use as a natural skin treatment. Aigües Blanques has a wild, untouched charm, making it a favorite for those seeking a natural retreat.

Aigües Blanques. / iStock | Tono Balaguer

Es Racó d’en Xic (Cala Escondida)

Often referred to as Cala Escondida, which translates to “Hidden Cove,” Es Racó d’en Xic is a small, secluded beach located near Platges de Comte (or Cala Conta). This hidden gem is perfect for nudists looking for tranquility and privacy. The beach offers stunning sunset views, making it an ideal spot for a peaceful end to the day. Its rugged beauty and clear waters provide a serene nudist experience away from the island’s busier spots.

Other nudist beaches

Cala Llenya: A family-friendly beach with a designated nudist beach area . Cala Llenya features fine sand and clear waters, surrounded by lush pine trees.

A family-friendly beach with . Cala Llenya features fine sand and clear waters, surrounded by lush pine trees. Cala Boix: Unique for its dark sand, Cala Boix’s nudist area is located at the far end of the beach , offering privacy and beautiful views of the Mediterranean.

Unique for its dark sand, Cala Boix’s , offering privacy and beautiful views of the Mediterranean. Es Figueral: With a wide stretch of sand and clear waters, Es Figueral includes a nudist beach area that’s well-received by those looking for a laid-back atmosphere.

Each of these nudist beaches, with their unique characteristics and settings, embodies the spirit of freedom and natural beauty that Ibiza is renowned for. Whether you’re a true nudist or looking to experience something new, Ibiza’s nudist beaches offer something for everyone, blending natural beauty with a sense of liberation and peace.