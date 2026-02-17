O Beach Ibiza confirms one of its biggest day events for 2026

The daytime calendar for Ibiza 2026 is already taking shape, and one date stands out early in the season. On Thursday, 14 May 2026, London nightlife icon Fat Tony returns to O Beach Ibiza with FULL FAT, a pool party positioned as one of the key daytime events of the month.

Running from 1 p.m. onwards, the event brings together feel-good house music, full-scale production and the open-air energy that has defined O Beach since it first opened its doors in 2012. As the club approaches another summer season under its well-known motto, 'All Play All Day', FULL FAT reinforces its position as a flagship daytime format within the island’s wider club offering.

A daytime format built around energy

Ibiza’s reputation often centres on late-night sessions, yet daytime events remain a defining part of the island’s culture. O Beach Ibiza has played a central role in shaping this format, developing productions that combine music, performance and visual impact in a setting that makes the most of Mediterranean light.

A party in O Beach Ibiza. / O Beach Ibiza.

FULL FAT follows that blueprint. The concept is described as “unfiltered fun”, built around an inclusive atmosphere with a slightly irreverent edge. The focus is on house music with an accessible, uplifting tone, designed to carry the energy from early afternoon through to sunset.

Across the venue, dancers, aerialists and roaming performers form part of the experience, adding layers of movement and colour to the poolside environment. The aim is not simply to host a DJ set, but to create a complete daytime spectacle.

Fat Tony: a defining figure in British house

At the centre of FULL FAT is Fat Tony, a longstanding presence in the British electronic music scene. With decades behind the decks, he has built a reputation for reading the room quickly and shaping sets that evolve with the crowd.

His career includes residencies and appearances at major venues such as Ministry of Sound, Space Ibiza and DC10 Ibiza, as well as regular bookings at high-profile private events on the international circuit. That background translates into a style that balances technical precision with instinctive crowd awareness.

For Ibiza audiences, his return to O Beach is less about novelty and more about continuity. Fat Tony has long been associated with feel-good house and dancefloor-led sessions, qualities that align naturally with the daytime setting.

Fat Tony. / Nick Culley

Taking place on 14 May, FULL FAT arrives at a moment when the island is shifting from early-season build-up to full momentum. May has increasingly become a key month in Ibiza’s calendar, with major openings, returning residencies and the first high-demand pool parties of the year.

Scheduling FULL FAT at this point positions it as an early-season highlight. The timing allows for extended daylight, warm temperatures and a crowd that is already tuned into the summer rhythm, without yet reaching peak-season density.

O Beach Ibiza is widely recognised for its emphasis on production. From themed installations to coordinated performances, its day parties are structured experiences rather than informal gatherings.

FULL FAT will extend across the entire venue, with visual elements integrated throughout the space. Performances, elevated acts and carefully choreographed moments are designed to unfold organically during the afternoon. The concept leans into openness and inclusivity, encouraging interaction rather than spectacle at a distance.

Tickets and reservations

Tickets for FULL FAT are already available through the official O Beach Ibiza website, and high demand is anticipated, particularly given the date and the scale of the production. Beds and premium reservations are limited, reflecting the venue’s structured capacity model.

Party with Fat Tony. / Nick Culley

In addition, O Beach Ibiza continues to promote its free Membership App, which offers seasonal benefits and priority access options. While not essential to attend, it forms part of the club’s broader approach to guest engagement across the summer.

O Beach Ibiza’s role in Ibiza’s day culture

Since 2012, O Beach Ibiza has redefined what daytime clubbing looks like on the island. Rather than positioning pool parties as secondary to night-time programming, the venue has developed them into standalone headline events.

Its formula combines curated musical direction, structured production and a consistent brand identity. FULL FAT fits directly within this framework, reinforcing the club’s commitment to daytime experiences that are both musically focused and visually immersive.