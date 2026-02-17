A huge residency is coming back to Ushuaïa Ibiza in 2026

The 2026 Ibiza season is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated in recent years, and one announcement stands above the rest. Calvin Harris has officially confirmed his return to Ushuaïa Ibiza with a dual weekly residency that will run across 27 dates next summer.

The Scottish artist will headline Fridays from 29 May to 2 October 2026 and Tuesdays from 7 July to 25 August 2026, marking the second consecutive year that he will lead two simultaneous residencies at the same venue. The format is unique on the island and has already redefined what a headline residency can look like in Ibiza.

A residency that reshaped the season

When Calvin Harris introduced the dual concept in 2025, it was widely regarded as a turning point. He became the first DJ in Ibiza’s history to maintain two parallel residencies at one venue in the same season. Across 25 curated shows, Fridays continued the legacy of one of the island’s most established nights, built on years of demand and consistent sell-outs. Tuesdays, by contrast, opened a more expansive and collaborative format, driven by a carefully selected line-up of guest artists.

Calvin Harris at Ushuaïa Ibiza. / TNL

The two nights operated independently yet on the same scale, each with its own identity. Fridays delivered the large-scale anthemic energy that has long been associated with Calvin Harris at Ushuaïa Ibiza. Tuesdays created space for musical diversity, experimentation and cross-generational collaboration.

The result was not simply a successful season, but one that set a new benchmark for headline residencies on the island.

A line-up that reflected the present of electronic music

Throughout the 2025 Tuesday residency, Ushuaïa Ibiza hosted a line-up that captured the breadth of contemporary electronic music. Established figures such as Fatboy Slim, Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Diplo shared the stage with artists shaping the current landscape, including Dom Dolla, Patrick Topping, Nic Fanciulli, Oliver Heldens and Romy.

One of the defining moments of the season came during a Friday show, when Calvin Harris was joined live on stage by Clementine Douglas to perform 'Blessing'. The track reached number one on Beatport and became one of the most recognisable records of the summer, closely associated with Ibiza’s sunset atmosphere. Filming the music video on the island further reinforced that connection between artist and location.

Calvin Harris became the first DJ in Ibiza’s history to maintain two parallel residencies at one venue in the same season. / TNL

A career operating at global scale

With more than 56 billion combined streams, Calvin Harris continues to occupy a position few artists in electronic music can match. His career trajectory, from producing tracks in his bedroom and uploading them online to becoming one of the most influential names in modern dance music, has been built over more than a decade of chart successes and high-profile collaborations.

His catalogue includes work with artists such as Rihanna, Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding, alongside multiple chart records that have defined mainstream dance music over the past decade.

Beyond statistics, his Ibiza presence has always been defined by scale. Ushuaïa Ibiza’s open-air format allows large production, expansive visuals and a capacity that transforms each show into a collective event rather than a conventional club night.

Ushuaïa Ibiza as a global platform

The relationship between Calvin Harris and Ushuaïa Ibiza extends beyond the island. Developed under the vision of The Night League, the Ushuaïa brand has expanded internationally, and Calvin Harris has been central to that evolution.

Ushuaïa Ibiza. / TNL

Following the Ibiza season, he performed at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, returning to a stage he had inaugurated in 2024. That performance was later recognised as Best International DJ Set by What’s On Dubai. He also headlined the official party of the 17th Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, extending the Ushuaïa Ibiza experience into one of the world’s most visible sporting events.

This global dimension reinforces the scale of his Ibiza residency. It is not an isolated summer engagement, but part of a broader narrative that connects the island to international stages.

For 2026, the structure remains clear: two nights per week, across 27 dates, each maintaining its distinct character. Fridays continue as one of the island’s most in-demand open-air events, while Tuesdays provide a complementary format with carefully curated guest appearances.