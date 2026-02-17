Enjoy Ibiza in a week: a 7-day travel plan

If you are thinking about spending a week’s holiday in Ibiza this summer, stay with us and read on. Embarking on a week-long journey to Ibiza promises an eclectic mix of serene beach days, culinary delights, and famouse nightlife, all set against the backdrop of stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage. This meticulously crafted travel plan blends the island’s most cherished experiences, ensuring your visit is infused with the essence of the island.

Day 1: arrival and exploration of Ibiza Town

Morning : arrive and settle into your accommodation. Opt for a charming boutique hotel within the historic Dalt Vila or Ibiza's harbour for easy access to local sites.

Afternoon: begin your adventure with a stroll through the cobbled streets of Dalt Vila, exploring its Renaissance walls, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Visit the Cathedral of Santa Maria, perched atop the town, offering panoramic views.

Evening: enjoy dinner at one of the many restaurants in the heart of Ibiza Town. From traditional local cuisine at Ca n'Alfredo to the creations of Michelin-starred chef Edwin Vinke at 1742, the options are wide-ranging. You can also opt for international flavours, such as Il Dek, which brings some of the finest Italian cuisine to the island.

Man exploring Dalt Vila, Ibiza's old town. / Danilo Andjus

Day 2: beach day at ses Salines

Morning to afternoon: spend your day at ses Salines beach, a favorite among celebrities and known for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant beach bars. Enjoy sunbathing, swimming, and water sports.

Lunch: you have numerous options to suit different budgets, such as Beso Beach or Sa Trinxa, to enjoy fresh seafood and a beach ambiance.

: you have numerous options to suit different budgets, such as or , to enjoy fresh seafood and a beach ambiance. Evening: return to your hotel to relax and refresh before enjoying a casual dinner at a local tapas bar in Plaza del Parque, in Ibiza Town.

Ses Salines beach. / iStock

Day 3: Formentera day trip

Morning: take a ferry to the pristine island of Formentera from Ibiza's port. Rent a bicycle or scooter to explore its unspoiled beaches and salt flats.

Lunch: enjoy a leisurely lunch at ses Illetes beach, offering fresh fish and spectacular sea views.

Afternoon: continue exploring Formentera's natural landscapes. Don't miss the iconic Cap de Barbaria lighthouse for a breathtaking sunset.

: continue exploring Formentera’s natural landscapes. Don’t miss the iconic lighthouse for a breathtaking sunset. Evening: return to Ibiza and unwind with a light dinner at your hotel or a nearby café.

Cap de Barbaria. / iStock

Day 4: discovering the north

Morning: head to the northern part of the island, known for its rugged coastline and tranquil beaches. Start with Cala Xarraca, perfect for snorkeling.

Lunch: stop by Ca n'Anneta (Bar Anita) in Sant Carles, a traditional bar where you can enjoy a delicious meal and taste their famous Ibicencan herbs.

Afternoon: visit the hippy market at Las Dalias, an essential experience for unique crafts and live music.

: visit the hippy market at , an essential experience for unique crafts and live music. Evening: enjoy dinner at Finca La Plaza, in Santa Gertrudis, offering farm-to-table dishes in a beautiful rural setting.

Ca n’Anneta, in Sant Carles. / DI

Day 5: adventure and wellness in Santa Eulària

Morning: embark on a guided kayak or paddle surf tour along the coast, exploring hidden coves and caves in Santa Eulària coast.

Lunch: enjoy a healthy lunch at Aiyanna in Cala Nova with an incredible sea view.

Afternoon: treat yourself to a spa session at Atzaró Spa, nestled in an orange grove, offering a range of holistic treatments.

: treat yourself to a spa session at , nestled in an orange grove, offering a range of holistic treatments. Evening: dine under the stars at Amante Ibiza, perched on a cliff overlooking Sol d'en Serra bay, known for its seafood and stunning views.

Day 6: sunset and nightlife

Morning: enjoy a leisurely morning, perhaps visiting Ibiza's Contemporary Art Museum (MACE) or the port boutiques. You can also choose Talamanca or ses Figueretes beach to relax without having to go too far.

Afternoon: head to Cala Comte beach in the afternoon, preparing for an unforgettable sunset view.

Dinner: savor your meal at ROTO, offering spectacular views of Dalt Vila and exquisite cuisine.

: savor your meal at , offering spectacular views of Dalt Vila and exquisite cuisine. Night: experience Ibiza’s legendary nightlife. Start with cocktails at ROTO after dinner, then dance the night away at one of the iconic clubs, such as Pacha, Amnesia, Chinois Ibiza, Hï Ibiza or UNVRS.

[UNVRS]. / TNL

Day 7: relaxation and departure

Morning: spend your last hours at leisure. Opt for a beach morning at Platges de Comte to soak in the serene beauty one last time.

Lunch: have a farewell lunch at Sunset Ashram, celebrated for its views and fusion dishes.

: have a farewell lunch at , celebrated for its views and fusion dishes. Afternoon: reflect on your unforgettable week as you prepare for departure, leaving the island with memories to last a lifetime.

This itinerary offers a glimpse into the diverse experiences Ibiza holds, from its tranquil beaches and rustic countryside to its gourmet dining and exuberant nightlife. Customize your journey to suit your interests, ensuring your week in the island is nothing short of magical.