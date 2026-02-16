Everyone forgets to visit these hippy markets when they come to Ibiza

Ibiza’s tapestry of hippy markets weaves a vibrant narrative of creativity, freedom, and communal spirit, capturing the essence of the island’s bohemian soul. Beyond the renowned Las Dalias and Punta Arabí, the island nurtures other gems in Sant Jordi, Sant Joan, and Platja d’en Bossa, each offering a unique perspective on the hippie ethos.

This expanded exploration delves into these lesser-known markets, revealing the depth and diversity of Ibiza’s alternative cultural scene.

Sant Jordi Flea Market: a local secret

The Sant Jordi Flea Market is held in the Hippodrome every Saturday, transforming this space into a bustling bazaar where the island’s residents come together. Unlike its more tourist-focused counterparts, Sant Jordi offers a genuine glimpse into local life, with stalls manned by islanders selling everything from second-hand clothes to antiques and vinyl records.

This market is a treasure trove for bargain hunters and those looking to capture a piece of Ibiza’s everyday magic. Its laid-back atmosphere, coupled with impromptu musical performances, makes it a perfect spot for those seeking an authentic Ibizan experience.

Sant Jordi flea market. / Rubén J. Palomo

Sant Joan Market: the artisan’s retreat

Every Sunday, the village of Sant Joan transforms into a celebration of craft and community. The Sant Joan Market is a haven for artisans, showcasing handcrafted goods, organic produce, and local delicacies.

This market exudes a more intimate vibe, inviting visitors to meander through its stalls, engage with the artisans, and enjoy the relaxed pace of life in one of Ibiza’s most picturesque villages.

It’s a place where the spirit of the old hippie ethos—focusing on sustainability, craftsmanship, and local culture—thrives, making it a must-visit for those wanting to connect with the island’s rustic charm.

Sant Joan market. / Josep Àngel Costa

Platja d’en Bossa Hippy Market: a beachside bohemia

Platja d’en Bossa, known for its lively beach clubs and vibrant nightlife, hosts a market that mirrors the area’s dynamic energy. Situated along the bustling beachfront, this market offers a fusion of fashion, art, and souvenirs, reflecting the eclectic tastes of its international clientele.

Open daily during the summer months, it’s a perfect spot for those looking to combine a day at the beach with some unique shopping experiences. From handmade jewelry to bespoke beachwear, the Platja d’en Bossa Market encapsulates the contemporary bohemian lifestyle, set against the backdrop of Ibiza’s stunning coastline.

Platja d'en Bossa hippy market. / D. I.

While Sant Jordi, Sant Joan, and Platja d’en Bossa’s hippy markets might fly under the radar, they are hidden gems that encapsulate the purest essence of Ibiza’s hippie culture. These less-celebrated markets offer an authentic glimpse into the island’s bohemian spirit, making them worthy of exploration for those seeking the authentic heart of hippie Ibiza. Nonetheless, the fame of Las Dalias and the Hippy Market Punta Arabí is well-earned, rooted in their rich history and the breadth of their offerings. These iconic markets are not just popular; they are essential destinations, offering tourists a comprehensive experience of Ibiza’s vibrant hippie heritage.

Las Dalias: the heartbeat of hippy culture

Las Dalias, located in Sant Carles, stands as the quintessential embodiment of Ibiza’s hippy market tradition. Established in 1954 as a roadside bar, it transformed into a hub of hippie culture in the 1980s, hosting its first market with just a handful of stalls.

Today, Las Dalias is a labyrinth of over 200 stalls, attracting both locals and tourists with its eclectic mix of handmade crafts, clothing, jewelry, and organic products. The market is not just a shopping destination but a cultural party, featuring live music, workshops, and food stalls, offering a taste of the island’s diverse culinary heritage.

Las Dalias hippy market. / Las Dalias

Hippy Market Punta Arabí: a tapestry of colors and sounds

The Punta Arabí Hippy Market in Es Canar is another cornerstone of Ibiza’s hippie heritage. Founded in 1973 by the employees of the Club Punta Arabí resort, it has grown from a small gathering to an expansive marketplace, housing over 500 stalls every Wednesday.

The market’s charm lies in its vibrant atmosphere, where the air is filled with the scent of incense, the sound of live music, and the sight of an array of goods ranging from vintage clothing to unique artisanal creations.

Each market, with its unique character and offerings, invites visitors to embark on a journey of discovery, where the values of creativity, freedom, and community are celebrated.