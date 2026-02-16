An app to monitor occupancy at 40 beaches in Ibiza and Formentera

From this coming summer, Ibiza will have a new mobile app allowing residents and tourists to check beach occupancy in real time, as well as water temperature and flag status. Information will be updated throughout the day and will be easily accessible via mobile phone.

The announcement was made by the President of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens, during her speech at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Madrid. The project envisages the installation of sensors on 150 beaches across the Balearic Islands, with an innovation investment totalling €4 million over the next two years.

As Prohens explained, the initiative began as a pilot project on five beaches and will be rolled out progressively. “By next summer we hope to have hundreds of sensor-equipped beaches. Through an app, users will be able to see real-time occupancy levels, the type of flag in place and water quality”, she said. This information will enable public authorities to better manage visitor flows, while allowing residents and tourists to choose beaches offering greater comfort and tranquillity.

The president also announced the creation of a tourism data platform open to public administrations, citizens and industry operators, aimed at moving towards management based on accurate and shared information. Prohens stressed that these digital tools are key to “restoring balance between residents and tourists”, one of the main pillars of the regional government’s tourism policy.

Ibiza to include 34 beaches

In Ibiza, the system will cover a total of 34 beaches, including Cala Bassa, Cala Benirràs, Cala Jondal, Cala Salada and Cala Saladeta, Talamanca, Figueretes, Es Cavallet, Santa Eulària, Port des Torrent and Ses Figueretes, as well as other coves and sandy areas across the island.

In Formentera, the app will provide real-time data for six beaches: Cala Saona, Es Arenals, Es Pujols, Llevant, Ses Illetes and Migjorn.

With this initiative, the Balearic Government aims to take a step towards a more sustainable, technology-driven tourism model designed both to enhance the visitor experience and to protect residents’ wellbeing and the conservation of the natural environment.