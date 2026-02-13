“This is where it all began”: CamelPhat confirm Ibiza return with ten exclusive nights

CamelPhat will return to the island this season with a limited-format residency at Hï Ibiza, drawing a line under their three consecutive summers at Pacha Ibiza.

Under the banner 'CamelPhat Presents Summer of Love', the series will run across ten exclusive dates and, according to The Night League, will mark both the opening and closing phases of the club’s season.

The residency will take place every Friday throughout May and will return from 4 September to 2 October, completing a total of ten nights on the island. Hï Ibiza — ranked World’s No.1 Club by DJ Mag for four consecutive years — will host a concept the duo describe as being defined less by genre labels and more by what unfolds on the dancefloor.

Their proposal, they say, is about “losing yourself in the dance and rediscovering yourself in the process”, with nights conceived as shared experiences and “collective rituals” designed to heighten emotional energy and reaffirm electronic music as a universal language.

CamelPhat — comprised of Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala — underline their bond with the island and the crowds who flock to it each summer. “This is where it all began”, they state, adding that returning for what will be their seventh consecutive residency fills them with “pride” and that they are “excited” to reunite with both the team and clubbers at Hï Ibiza.

The announcement also highlights the duo’s career trajectory, including a Grammy nomination, multiple platinum records and appearances at major international festivals and events. In 2026, their presence on the island will extend further with a performance at the opening party of UNVRS, described as “a milestone already announced” within The Night League’s creative ecosystem.

Beyond Ibiza, CamelPhat continue to develop their label When Stars Align, supporting emerging talent and exploring contemporary house music while maintaining a distinctive artistic identity. For The Night League, Summer of Love represents a commitment to elevating production, audiovisual design and musical storytelling across ten nights conceived as a “shared journey”.