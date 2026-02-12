Where will Carl Cox be DJing in Ibiza in 2026? Hint: it is one of the most impressive clubs on the island

Ibiza has built its reputation on artists and nights that leave a mark, and the confirmation of Carl Cox returning to UNVRS in 2026 fits squarely into that tradition. After a first season that quickly became one of the island’s most talked-about residencies, Carl Cox will once again take control of Sunday nights, leading 16 dates between 21 June and 4 October, with two special open-to-close performances for the residency’s opening and closing parties.

The announcement is not framed as a comeback in the nostalgic sense. Instead, it reinforces a relationship that feels very much rooted in the present. Carl Cox at UNVRS is about continuity, relevance and the idea that Ibiza’s club culture is still being written in real time.

A name that needs little introduction in Ibiza

Carl Cox’s history with Ibiza is inseparable from the island’s modern clubbing identity. Over decades, he has remained a constant reference point in electronic music, not because of trends, but because of a clear philosophy: long sets, technical precision and an uncompromising focus on the dancefloor.

From pioneering three-deck mixing to embracing hybrid and improvised performances, Cox has consistently pushed his sound forward without abandoning the foundations of house and techno. His commitment to vinyl, underground culture and extended performances has earned him respect across generations, making his presence on any line-up more than a headline booking. It is a statement of intent.

UNVRS as a natural home for long-form club culture

The setting plays a crucial role in understanding why this residency works. UNVRS, developed under the creative direction of The Night League, was conceived as a venue that prioritises artists with a strong identity and a genuine connection to the dancefloor.

Carl Cox. / The nigth league

Rather than relying on a single main room, UNVRS offers a multi-space layout that encourages movement, exploration and extended musical narratives. The sound system, production design and spatial balance between general admission and VIP areas allow nights to unfold organically. For an artist like Carl Cox, whose sets are built around progression rather than instant peaks, this environment is not just suitable, it is essential.

Looking back at a first season that set the tone

Carl Cox’s arrival at UNVRS in 2025 marked a significant moment in Ibiza’s recent nightlife history. Sunday after Sunday, the residency established itself as a fixed point in the weekly calendar, characterised by marathon sets that often stretched well into the early hours, as daylight filtered back into the club.

The guest programme reflected the openness of Cox’s musical vision. Names such as The Chemical Brothers, Paul Kalkbrenner (live) and Maceo Plex shared the booth, alongside standout back-to-back sessions with PAWSA and The Martinez Brothers. Additional takeovers, including Skepta and his Más Tiempo collective in the Wild Comet room, added further layers to a season defined by variety and cohesion.

Industry recognition followed. The residency received the Best Ibiza Party award at the Vicious Music Awards by Ingresse, while Carl Cox was named DJ of the Year at the Golden Moon Awards. UNVRS itself was recognised as the Most Innovative Nightlife Project and No.1 Club in the World by the International Nightlife Association, reinforcing the impact of the collaboration beyond the island.

Carl Cox at [UNVRS]. / THE NIGHT LEAGUE - WALTER PAZ

What changes and what stays the same in 2026

For 2026, the structure remains familiar, but the ambition increases. Carl Cox extends his presence to a 16-week season, adding open-to-close performances for both the opening and closing nights. These sets, entirely focused on his own musical narrative, are designed as long-form journeys rather than showcase moments.

Between those bookends, Cox will curate a line-up that reflects his open and forward-thinking approach to house and techno. Established names and emerging artists will coexist under a clear principle that has guided his career: the music comes first. This balance between continuity and evolution is central to the residency’s appeal.

More than a residency, a statement of intent

Carl Cox’s Sundays at UNVRS have become a reminder of what has always defined Ibiza at its best: extended nights, direct connections between artist and crowd, and a sense of shared experience that goes beyond individual performances. Supported by advanced production and technology, the residency does not look back to recreate a specific era. Instead, it places those values firmly in a contemporary context.

Within The Night League’s wider programming vision, this collaboration represents a commitment to depth and longevity. It offers a platform where an artist’s legacy can continue to evolve, rather than being reduced to a retrospective.

DJ Carl Cox. / The nigth league

Sundays that continue to shape the season

As the 2026 season approaches, Carl Cox’s return to UNVRS stands out as one of the clearest signals of where Ibiza’s club culture is heading. From late June to early October, Sundays will once again revolve around long sets, carefully selected guests and a dancefloor-first mindset.

Sixteen dates, two open-to-close nights and a residency built on experience rather than hype ensure that this chapter is not a repeat, but a continuation. In an island where relevance is constantly tested, Carl Cox at UNVRS remains a reference point for how club culture can move forward without losing its foundations.