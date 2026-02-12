A short coastal walk that reveals Ibiza’s beauty beyond the beaches

Ibiza can be explored in many ways, but walking remains one of the most revealing. Away from the busiest beaches and main roads, the island offers a network of short but varied hiking routes that combine coastline, forest and elevated viewpoints. One of the most complete and accessible is the circular coastal walk linking Cala Llonga, Cap des Llibrell and Sol d’en Serra, a route that shows how diverse Ibiza’s landscape can be within just a few kilometres.

This is a walk that does not require advanced technical skills, but it does reward attention and a steady pace. It is ideal for those who want to experience Ibiza beyond the beach without committing to a long or demanding hike.

Route overview

Difficulty: low

low Distance: approximately 4.7 kilometres

approximately 4.7 kilometres Duration: around 2 hours (without long stops)

around 2 hours (without long stops) Total ascent: about 215 metres

about 215 metres Type of route: circular

The route is suitable for people used to walking on uneven terrain. It is not recommended for pushchairs due to narrow paths, slopes and rocky sections.

The walk begins in Cala Llonga, on Ibiza’s east coast. / iStock

Step by step: the route in detail

From Cala Llonga to the forest paths

The walk begins in Cala Llonga, on Ibiza’s east coast. From the beach area, the route starts near the small hut known as Cas de la Creu Roja. The first section follows a restricted-access asphalted road that gently climbs away from the bay. This initial ascent is gradual and helps warm up the legs before reaching the dirt paths.

As height is gained, views back over Cala Llonga open up, offering a clear perspective of the bay and its surroundings. Shortly after, the asphalt gives way to a forest track, and the route enters a pine-covered interior that feels far removed from the beach environment.

Into the pine forest

This section of the route is shaded and relatively calm. The path winds through the forest, with several junctions where it is important to follow the main marked trail. Although there are smaller paths branching off, the route remains clear with basic orientation.

Here, the contrast between Ibiza’s interior and coastline becomes evident. The forest provides shelter from the sun and creates a quieter atmosphere, broken only by occasional clearings that allow glimpses of the sea.

Cap des Llibrell and historical context

As the route approaches Cap des Llibrell, the terrain becomes more open. This area is notable not only for its views, but also for the presence of remains linked to an ancient Phoenician settlement. Although the structures are modest and not immediately striking, they add an important historical layer to the walk.

This stretch reinforces the idea that Ibiza’s coastline has been shaped by human presence for thousands of years, not just in modern times.

Cap des Llibrell. / Cristina Amanda Tur

Viewpoints and elevated sections

One of the highlights of the route is its elevated sections. The path passes near Puig des Ses Terres, at 220 metres above sea level, and later close to Puig des Castellar, which reaches 184 metres. These points offer some of the widest views along the walk.

From these natural viewpoints, it is possible to see much of the east coast, including Santa Eulària, es Canar and, on clear days, the island of Tagomago and even Formentera. These are ideal spots for short pauses, especially to appreciate how close forest, cliffs and sea coexist in Ibiza.

Descent towards Sol d’en Serra

After the viewpoints, the route begins a more noticeable descent towards Sol d’en Serra. This section requires a bit more attention, as the slope increases and the terrain becomes rockier. However, it remains manageable for walkers with basic experience.

The descent leads towards the small cove of Sol d’en Serra, known for its rocky shoreline and quieter atmosphere. Reaching sea level again marks a clear change in scenery and rhythm after the forested and elevated sections.

Sol d'en Serra. / iStock

Returning to Cala Llonga

From Sol d’en Serra, the final part of the walk follows the marked trail that gradually loops back towards Cala Llonga. This closing stretch completes the circular route without retracing the same path, offering new perspectives along the coastline before reconnecting with the starting point.

Practical advice before you go

Although the route is short, preparation is still important. Comfortable walking shoes are essential, as some sections are uneven or rocky. Bringing water, sun protection and light food is recommended, especially outside the cooler months.

The route can be walked throughout the year, but spring and autumn offer the most comfortable conditions. In summer, starting early in the morning helps avoid heat and ensures a more pleasant experience.

Why this coastal walk works

The Cala Llonga – Cap des Llibrell – Sol d’en Serra walk stands out because of its balance. In less than five kilometres, it combines beach surroundings, forest paths, historical references and wide coastal views. It is accessible without being monotonous, and varied without becoming demanding.

For those looking to understand Ibiza through its landscape rather than its resorts, this route offers a clear and rewarding introduction to walking the island at a human pace.