A well-known party returns to the UNVRS nightclub in Ibiza every Thursday

Thursdays will once again occupy a prominent place in Ibiza’s nightlife agenda with the return of FISHER’s residency at UNVRS nightclub during the summer of 2026. After a first season that consolidated this weekly event as “one of the most recognisable in the island calendar”, according to the club, the Australian DJ and producer faces his second consecutive year, when he will perform from 4 June to 10 September across a total of 15 dates.

The 2025 season marked a turning point in FISHER’s presence on the island. After several stints in other clubs, the artist moved his residency to UNVRS with a renewed proposal, characterised by a large-format staging and a strong visual component. The performances stood out for unexpected entrances and constant changes in the development of the show, including descents from more than twelve metres high or spontaneous interventions alongside other artists, as happened on one of the most talked-about nights with Chris Lake.

DJ Fisher, during one of his sessions / Instagram

Beyond the scenic impact, the residency was supported by diverse musical programming, mainly focused on house and tech house, although open to other styles of electronic dance music. Throughout the season, names like Benny Benassi, Cloonee, Franky Rizardo, Marco Lys, Solardo, HUGEL, Patrick Mason, Sammy Virji and Partiboi69 passed through the booth. The closing set was a B2B session with Luciano, considered one of the highlights of the summer.

The return of FISHER is part of the development of UNVRS, one of the most recent projects of The Night League. Conceived as a large-scale venue, it is committed to an immersive format that combines monumental architecture, advanced audiovisual technology and a design intended to transform each performance into a singular experience. “The approach seeks to expand the boundaries of the traditional club and position the dance floor as a collective space for interaction and shared emotion”, The Night League explains.

What’s new at FISHER’s Ibiza party in UNVRS?

“Looking ahead to 2026, the residency will maintain the creative lines that defined its first season, with special attention to the visual component and surprise as the central elements of each night”. The goal, according to the organisation, is to continue developing a proposal that evolves week by week and reinforces the role of Thursdays within the island’s nightlife offer.

Currently, FISHER is among the ten most outstanding DJs on the international scene. In 2025, he was voted the seventh best DJ in the world in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Awards and recognised as Best House DJ in the same edition. In addition to these awards, he won several prizes in 2024, both for his career and for his recordings.