The Ibizan Fish & Chips (with a very big asterisk): what ‘Bullit de Peix’ really is

Let us clear something up straight away. Bullit de peix is not Ibiza’s fish & chips. Not even close.

There is no batter, no takeaway, no eating with your fingers and absolutely no rushing. The comparison exists purely as a playful shortcut for British readers: fish, potatoes, and something locals immediately recognise as the dish of the island.

After that, everything changes.

Because if fish & chips is everyday food, bullit de peix today is quite the opposite.

Bullit de peix. / DI

Same ingredients, very different status

Yes, both dishes include fish and potatoes. That is where the joke starts — and where it should probably end.

Bullit de peix is currently considered the most emblematic dish in local cuisine, and it is rarely treated casually. Far from being everyday food, it is a meal often reserved for special occasions, family gatherings or long lunches with time to spare.

Ordering bullit de peix is not a spontaneous decision. In many restaurants, it needs to be booked in advance. In others, it is only prepared on certain days, depending on the catch.

If fish & chips is quick and practical, bullit de peix is deliberate.

A dish with technique, not shortcuts

Despite its fishermen’s origins, bullit de peix is not a dish with little preparation. Quite the opposite.

The process requires careful selection of fish, precise cooking times and a broth that needs to be built slowly to achieve depth of flavour without overpowering the ingredients. Traditionally, different types of rock fish are cooked separately, respecting their texture and timing, before being brought together.

The broth is the backbone of the dish. It has to be balanced enough to work twice: first for the fish and potatoes, and later for the rice. This is where experience matters.

Nothing about bullit de peix is improvised.

Two courses, one ritual

Bullit de peix is always served in two distinct stages, and this structure is non-negotiable.

First comes the fish and potatoes, served on a large platter and eaten with allioli. This is not a side detail. Allioli is an essential part of the dish and often sparks strong opinions about texture, strength and balance.

Arròs a banda. / Leire Rodríguez

Only once this first course is finished does the second appear: arròs a banda. The rice is cooked using the same fish broth, which by this point is intensely flavoured after simmering with the fish.

For many locals, this second course is the highlight. Getting the rice right is considered a matter of pride.

From fishermen’s food to celebratory dish

Originally, bullit de peix was cooked by fishermen using unsold or less commercial fish. Over time, however, the dish gained status and moved from everyday sustenance to culinary symbol.

Today, it is often the dish chosen to represent Ibizan gastronomy, both locally and abroad. Its preparation has become more refined, its execution more careful, and its context more ceremonial.

It is common for locals to say that bullit de peix is not something you eat every week, but something you plan.

When and how to eat it today

Bullit de peix is traditionally eaten at lunchtime, never rushed and rarely alone. It is almost always shared and ordered for at least two people.

Because of the work involved, many restaurants require advance notice. This is not inconvenience; it is part of the culture around the dish.

It is best enjoyed with time, good company and no intention of doing much afterwards.

So why the fish & chips comparison at all?

Because humour helps break the ice.

For British visitors, calling bullit de peix ‘the Ibizan fish & chips’ is a light-hearted way of saying: this is the dish that matters here. Not because it is similar, but because it occupies a comparable symbolic space.

Fish & chips is not fancy, but it is iconic. Bullit de peix is elaborate, and it is iconic.

Different worlds. Same idea: a plate that tells you exactly where you are.

Just do not expect vinegar — and definitely expect to stay for lunch.