A new Thursday night arrives at Amnesia Ibiza with YOU&ME

Some residencies in Ibiza feel like a natural step rather than a launch. That is the case with the confirmation that Josh Baker will lead YOU&ME every Thursday at Amnesia Ibiza during the 2026 season. From 2 July to 1 October, the party settles into one of the island’s most established venues at a particularly symbolic moment: Amnesia’s 50th anniversary.

Rather than introducing a new concept to the island, the residency formalises a relationship that has been developing quietly for years, both between the artist and Ibiza, and between YOU&ME and the dancefloor culture that defines the club.

Amnesia Ibiza. / David Montes

A long-standing connection with the island

Josh Baker’s history with Ibiza predates his career as a resident DJ. He first arrived on the island in 2015, spending multiple seasons immersed in club life, particularly at Amnesia. Those years were formative, not as a performer but as part of the crowd, observing how nights evolved, how energy shifted in the room and how connection was built beyond the music itself.

That experience shaped his understanding of club culture in a way that would later influence his own approach behind the decks. Ibiza was not a platform, but a reference point, one that would resurface naturally as his career progressed.

From regular guest to resident

During the 2025 season, Josh Baker became a regular presence on the island, playing across several venues and delivering high-profile back-to-back sets with artists such as Jamie Jones and Luciano. His visibility increased, but it was his repeated appearances at Amnesia that stood out.

The dance floor at Amnesia during one of the summer parties. / PHRANK

His closing set of the summer, including a B2B with Luciano, was widely discussed as one of the club’s most memorable moments of the season. The response was not driven by production or novelty, but by a sense of familiarity between artist, space and crowd. That alignment now finds continuity in a full-season residency.

YOU&ME: a concept shaped by experience

YOU&ME was conceived in Ibiza, emerging from informal gatherings, shared moments and a particular way of experiencing the dancefloor. However, its real development took place in Manchester, where the concept found a consistent home and a growing community.

In Manchester, YOU&ME evolved into a recognised party, defined by closeness, energy and a strong sense of collective experience. Its growth was gradual, marked by sold-out events and increasing recognition, including a fast sell-out at The Warehouse Project. Despite that expansion, the core idea remained unchanged: prioritising connection over spectacle.

This balance between Ibiza’s influence and Manchester’s club culture continues to define the identity of YOU&ME.

A weekly base at Amnesia Ibiza

For the 2026 season, YOU&ME establishes a weekly base at Amnesia, a club that has long represented Ibiza’s rave heritage. The choice of venue reflects both history and compatibility. Amnesia’s Terrace, in particular, remains one of the island’s most emblematic spaces, known for long nights and a strong sense of collective energy.

File photo of a party at Amnesia Ibiza. / Amnesia Ibiza

For Josh Baker, returning to this room as a resident carries personal significance. It is a space where he spent years as part of the audience, absorbing the rhythms and codes of Ibiza’s nightlife. The residency is framed not as a debut, but as a continuation of that journey.

The timing also aligns with Amnesia’s 50th anniversary, reinforcing the sense of continuity between past and present.

Why Thursdays make sense

Within Ibiza’s weekly structure, Thursdays occupy a particular role. Positioned between midweek programming and the peak of the weekend, they tend to attract a crowd looking for depth and consistency rather than novelty alone.

For YOU&ME, this slot allows the night to develop over time, with each week building on the last. Running from early July to the beginning of October, the residency is designed as a sustained weekly experience, rather than a sequence of isolated events.

Connection as a guiding principle

At the centre of YOU&ME is the idea of connection: between people, through music, and within the shared space of the club. This principle has guided the party since its early days and continues to shape its direction.

Josh Baker has often referred to the importance of recreating the feeling that first drew him to Ibiza: nights driven by immersion rather than distraction, where music becomes a shared language. The Amnesia residency translates that approach into a regular format, grounded in repetition and familiarity.

A residency built on continuity

YOU&ME’s return to Ibiza last season, including a well-received event at 528 Ibiza, already suggested a renewed commitment to the island. Securing a full residency at Amnesia confirms that intent.

Rather than positioning the project as something new, the residency reflects a long-term approach, one based on experience, presence and gradual development. In a club landscape often defined by rapid change, this sense of continuity stands out.

As the 2026 season approaches, YOU&ME at Amnesia does not aim to redefine Ibiza’s nightlife. Instead, it reinforces values that have long shaped the island’s club culture: consistency, connection and respect for the dancefloor.