26 de junio de 2020
26.06.2020
Al menos tres muertos por un apuñalamiento en un hotel del centro de Glasgow

El agresor habría sido abatido por la Policía | Las autoridades dicen que ya "no hay peligro"

26.06.2020 | 15:45
Servicios de emergencia en el centro de Glasgow
Al menos tres personas han muerto por un apuñalamiento múltiple ocurrido en un hotel del centro de Glasgow, según fuentes citadas por la radiotelevisión pública BBC que también darían por muerto al supuesto agresor, que habría sido abatido por las fuerzas de seguridad.

Pese al amplio despliegue de seguridad, que ha mantenido cortada la calle West George, la Policía de Glasgow ha considerado "contenida" la situación y ha asegurado en Twitter que "no hay peligro" para la población general. Aun así, ha instado a los ciudadanos a evitar la zona.



También ha lanzado una recomendación similar la ministra principal de Escocia, Nicola Sturgeon, quien ha exhortado a la población a evitar el área afectada mientras la Policía se hace cargo de este "incidente", sin entrar en más valoraciones en su primer mensaje.
