Mystery Azerbaijani government aircraft spotted at Ibiza Airport

A huge aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani government attracted attention at Ibiza Airport on Tuesday, where it was parked for reasons that remain unknown. The aircraft in question is an Airbus A340-600, the longest model ever produced by the European aircraft manufacturer.

The plane bears Azerbaijan's official government livery and was attended by several black vans on the apron while parked. "We have no information about the passengers or the purpose of their trip", Aena told Diario de Ibiza when asked about the aircraft.

The plane has previously been used by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on some of his trips, although that does not appear to have been the case on this occasion. On Tuesday, the president received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, according to the country's official presidential website.

Black vans next to the plane. / D.I.

During a separate meeting in Baku that same day, Aliyev also criticised the European Parliament, describing it as "a nest of corrupt figures".

The only known connection between the Azerbaijani president and Ibiza is through his cousin Izzat Khanim Javadova, better known by her stage name Mikaela Jav. In the summer of 2015, the DJ organised several parties at a venue on the island under the name Mikaela & Friends.

In 2021, Javadova and her husband were investigated in the United Kingdom over the receipt of more than €16 million from opaque sources. They settled the case by agreeing to forfeit approximately £4 million, equivalent to almost €5 million, according to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). The settlement concerned civil proceedings, and neither was charged with a criminal offence.