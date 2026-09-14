Rain returns to Ibiza this week as Aemet forecasts a change from Thursday

The settled and sunny weather seen at the start of the week will give way to a new spell of rain in Ibiza from Thursday. The latest forecast from the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) points to a clear change in conditions after several days with virtually no chance of rain and an orange warning for a storm that largely missed Ibiza and Formentera but hit Mallorca instead.

According to the forecast for Ibiza, Monday 14 September will be mostly clear or partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching 30°C and a minimum of 19°C.

Stable conditions are expected to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Tuesday 15 September, Aemet forecasts a maximum of 29°C and a minimum of 20°C, while on Wednesday 16 September temperatures are expected to remain similar, again ranging between 20°C and 29°C.

Change arrives on Thursday

The main shift in the weather is expected on Thursday 17 September, when the probability of rain rises to 90%. Aemet is already forecasting cloudy skies and rainfall for that day, although temperatures are expected to remain mild, between 20°C and 29°C.

The rain could continue through the end of the week. On Friday 18 September, the chance of precipitation stands at 85%, with temperatures between 17°C and 28°C.

Saturday 19 September is also expected to remain unsettled, with a 70% chance of rain and temperatures ranging from 19°C to 29°C.

According to Aemet, average maximum temperatures on 13 September were around two degrees above normal, but the expected change in the weather has now been confirmed, with rain forecast and daytime temperatures set to fall.

Overnight lows across Ibiza and Formentera have already dropped below 20°C.