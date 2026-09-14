Names, addresses, benefits and fines: Sant Josep exposes personal data of more than 100 residents

Sant Josep Town Council has been publishing the identities of residents involved in administrative proceedings on its website, in breach of data protection rules. After being questioned about the issue, mayor Vicent Roig announced that the documents would be taken down and corrected, stressing that “people’s identities must be respected”.

The municipal website includes the names of applicants for emergency social assistance, property owners applying under the extraordinary building legalisation process and people requesting planning permission, in some cases together with their addresses. Individuals are also identified in sanction proceedings, including planning-related cases and those brought against organisers of illegal parties.

The agenda

Diario de Ibiza became aware of the issue while reviewing the agenda for the Local Government Board meeting held on 7 August. The agenda stated that five sanction proceedings relating to five illegal parties held in villas in the municipality were due to receive final approval, with fines totalling €800,000.

When this newspaper went online to check the earlier stages of those proceedings and obtain details of the alleged irregularities, it found that the full names of all those involved had been published, with only their national identity document numbers partially redacted.

Diario de Ibiza was in fact able to contact a Sant Josep resident who had rented his house to a couple from Valencia, believing them to be tourists. The tenants later held parties at the villa, including ticket sales and the sale of drinks.

The owner said he had been unaware of what his guests intended to do. However, as the property owner, he faces joint liability and will therefore have to pay his proportional share of the €200,000 fine imposed by the Town Council.

How the problem arose

The requirement to anonymise private individuals in publicly accessible administrative documents stems from the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Spain adapted its national legislation to the regulation eight years ago through Organic Law 3/2018.

Until the end of 2024, Sant Josep Town Council published summaries of Local Government Board minutes, containing only brief details of the meetings and no personal data. At the start of the new year, the Council began publishing the full minutes on its website, as many other public bodies also do.

However, in Sant Josep’s case, names were not redacted from the 46 Local Government Board minutes published since then: 27 from 2025 and another 19 from this year.

Across these documents, the identities of at least 115 private individuals are disclosed. That figure does not include elected officials, municipal employees, legal representatives of residents, or architects, engineers, notaries and other professionals hired to process applications with the authorities.

Among the different cases identified, the most sensitive under data protection legislation concerns two files relating to “emergency financial assistance to meet the housing needs of people affected by the evacuation of the Don Pepe building”.

The published tables include the full names of 21 people, together with the monthly amount and total sum they received. They also state that two of the applicants exceeded the maximum income threshold for their household and therefore had their applications rejected.

Planning and development

Another significant case concerns five residents who applied for different planning permissions, as their national identity document numbers appear alongside their names.

Many other individuals applying under the extraordinary legalisation process for buildings on rural land also appear in the documents. In these cases, the files include details of the architectural projects submitted, the location of their homes and the amounts they are required to pay.

The documents also contain personal data relating to people facing sanction proceedings and accused of administrative offences. These include 16 individuals linked to illegal parties, as well as one company, facing fines ranging from €100,000 to €300,000.

Documents to be removed

After being asked about the issue, the mayor openly acknowledged that the breach needed to be corrected.

“Of course this will be resolved. Right now [Friday, 11 September] I will give instructions for the minutes to be taken down, corrected and republished properly. People’s identities must be respected, whether we have granted them a subsidy or whether they are facing a sanction,” he said.

There is a similar precedent in Oviedo. The city council there received a formal warning from the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) after publishing the names of residents who had failed to make payments owed to the local authority.