‘Aura farming’ craze draws growing numbers of children and teenagers onto Ibiza’s streets

The 'aura farming' craze is continuing to gain popularity among young people in Ibiza. This weekend, children and teenagers gathered in several public spaces across Ibiza Town to dance, compete and show off their moves.

Two videos recorded between Saturday and Sunday show just how much the trend is growing on the island. In both, large groups of young people can be seen forming circles while participants take turns stepping into the middle to dance and try to win over the crowd.

On Sunday afternoon, one of these gatherings took place in Vara de Rey, in the heart of Ibiza Town. Witnesses told Diario de Ibiza that the young people took part in what was effectively a competition, with €15 going to the winner.

Just one day earlier, on Saturday afternoon, a larger gathering took place in Parque de la Paz, where more than 150 children and teenagers came together. Footage from the event was shared by the Instagram account @batalladeauraibiza.

Dancing and challenges in front of dozens of young people

'Aura farming' is the expression many young people use for this type of activity, where participants perform movements, dances or gestures designed to make them stand out and symbolically build up their 'aura' — a term widely used on social media to suggest style, confidence or the ability to command attention.

Footage recorded in Ibiza shows participants gathering around those who step into the centre to perform, reacting to their routines and turning the events into a kind of impromptu dance battle.

The gathering in Parque de la Paz attracted more than a hundred young people, while on Sunday the trend was once again visible in Vara de Rey.

The scenes show how a craze that emerged and spread largely through social media is now spilling over into the streets and squares of Ibiza, drawing increasingly large groups of children and teenagers.