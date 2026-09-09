Woman, 50, injured after car and e-scooter collide in Sant Jordi
The e-scooter rider suffered a fractured lumbar vertebra and remains in hospital at the Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario
A 50-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday after a collision involving a car and an e-scooter at the Mercadona roundabout in Sant Jordi, in the municipality of Sant Josep, according to the Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario.
Local Police officers and an ambulance from Grupo Policlínica were sent to the scene.
The injured woman, a French national who was riding the e-scooter, was taken to the Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario at 9.02am. According to the medical report issued by the hospital, she suffered a fracture to a lumbar vertebra.
She remains in hospital and is being treated by the Neurosurgery Unit.
The accident caused traffic delays on the Sant Josep road, Sant Josep Local Police reported on social media on Wednesday morning.
Officers said there were traffic problems both towards Ibiza Town and in the direction of Sa Carroca, and urged motorists planning to travel through the area to take extra care.
Drivers were also advised to use alternative routes wherever possible in an effort to prevent further congestion around the roundabout.
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