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Tanit’s final wish: donations for cancer patients in Ibiza to repay the kindness he received in his final days

The well-known Ibiza character will be cremated this Wednesday at 1pm in Santa Eulària

Family and friends turn the affection shown in recent days into a fundraising campaign for Apaac

Tanit with one of her unique gestures.

Tanit with one of her unique gestures. / Aisha Bonet Photography

¿Ya nos sigues?Márcanos como medio preferente
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Alejandra Larrazábal

Alejandra Larrazábal

Ibiza

The family and friends of Tanit, one of Ibiza’s most recognisable characters over recent decades, have publicly thanked the many people who have shared messages of affection following his death on Sunday, 6 September. Tanit will be cremated this Wednesday at 1pm in Santa Eulària.

“Many people, both residents and visitors, have wanted to share a memory” of a man who for decades was part of one of the island’s most distinctive images, his loved ones said in a statement released on Wednesday.

His bicycle, long dreadlocks, distinctive way of dressing and, above all, his free-spirited approach to life made Tanit an unmistakable figure in Ibiza. It was common to come across him in different parts of the island, and over the years his image became part of everyday life for several generations of residents and visitors.

“Tanit did not simply live in Ibiza; in some way, he became part of it,” his family said.

La Llave de Ibiza, two days before his death

His loved ones particularly remember one of the final moments he was able to enjoy. Just two days before his death, he received La Llave de Ibiza, an award presented by the Asociación de Amigos del Arte y la Cultura de Ibiza to figures who help promote the island’s culture, art and identity.

The family thanked the association for making it possible for Tanit to receive the distinction while he was still alive, surrounded by friends and many others who wanted to take part in the tribute.

They also expressed their gratitude to the Asociación Pitiusa de Ayuda a Afectados de Cáncer (Apaac), the local cancer support association that accompanied and helped Tanit during his illness. One of his final wishes was to support the organisation so that it could continue helping others facing similar circumstances.

To honour that wish, his family and friends have launched a GoFundMe fundraising campaign in aid of Apaac, with the aim of turning the affection shown in recent days into practical support for people going through cancer.

His family also highlighted a coincidence they see as particularly symbolic: Tanit died on 6 September, the day of the goddess Tanit, a figure closely linked to Ibiza’s history and culture. Two days earlier, he had received La Llave de Ibiza.

“Perhaps they are simply coincidences. Or perhaps, on an island like Ibiza, some coincidences carry a little magic,” his loved ones said, while thanking everyone who has shared photographs, memories and messages since his death.

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Tanit leaves behind an image that is difficult to separate from the Ibiza he travelled around for decades, and a legacy that, as his family recalls, will remain part of the island’s collective memory.

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