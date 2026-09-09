End of boat hire without a licence in Ibiza and Formentera

From next October, recreational boats in Ibiza and Formentera will no longer be allowed to be rented “to customers who do not hold any boating qualification”, according to Ibiza and Formentera harbour master Luis Gascón Rius.

“This kind of commercial activity will no longer be allowed to operate in this way,” he said.

Gascón pointed out that “there have been problems in Ibiza and Formentera caused by boats being rented to people without any qualifications”. He therefore supports the new ban, which has already been published in Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE) and will prevent certain recreational boats from being hired by people who do not hold the required licence.

The harbour master believes the current regulatory framework governing recreational boating around the islands is “appropriate”. He says he is satisfied with the existing rules, although he acknowledges that there are areas that could still be improved and which “the Merchant Navy authorities work to address, for example through annual awareness campaigns mainly aimed at recreational boat users”.

“At present, we have no intention of making penalties tougher,” Gascón added.

Requirements for charter operators

Gascón also outlined the requirements nautical charter companies must meet before taking boats out to sea.

“The vessel must comply with Merchant Navy regulations. That means checking that its ITB [technical inspection for vessels and recreational craft] is up to date, that it has the necessary certificates and that the charter operator has submitted the relevant declaration of compliance,” he explained.

He also stressed that passengers must be properly insured. “The charter must have insurance in place when carrying people on board.”

When these requirements are breached and the Maritime Authority becomes aware of it, it acts in coordination with the other relevant authorities.

“When we detect breaches of the regulations, we issue penalties. In fact, we have identified several cases over the summer in both Ibiza and Formentera, as they are two areas with particularly intense charter activity,” Gascón said.

The harbour master added that proceedings will continue to be opened “against anyone who breaches Merchant Navy regulations or where there is any conduct that warrants action”.

“We investigate and, if something is illegal, we sanction it,” he summed up.

As for this year’s figures, Gascón said it is still too early to provide a final assessment.

“As we are still in the current year, I cannot yet provide figures for penalties issued to nautical charter operators in 2026, but last year we recorded between 20 and 30 infringements under Merchant Navy regulations.”

"The change is justified by the high number of incidents and accidents"

The amendment to Royal Decree 875/2014 of 10 October, which regulates boating qualifications for recreational craft, states that the change is justified by “the high number of incidents and accidents that were occurring”, in line with the concerns raised by Gascón.

The text published in the BOE states: “The circumstances in which motor-powered recreational craft of up to five metres in length and with a maximum rated power of 15hp may be operated without any qualification are therefore restricted to private and sporting use.”

It adds: “However, where these vessels are hired, the renter must hold the corresponding qualification.”

As a result, from 1 October, companies renting boats to private customers will be required to ensure that the person hiring the vessel holds the relevant boating qualification.

In principle, the measure will reduce the number of people permitted to operate this type of rental boat, while also seeking to reduce incidents and infringements linked to the sector.

The change means anyone wishing to operate a rental boat, however small, will have to prove that they have basic boating knowledge by holding the appropriate qualification. The minimum requirement will be a Navigation Licence.

Until the decree was updated late last year, the rules were more flexible

The previous legislation stated: “No qualification regulated under this royal decree shall be required to operate motor-powered recreational craft with a maximum power of 11.26 kilowatts [15hp] and up to five metres in length, sailing vessels up to six metres in length, or floating and beach craft, with the exception of jet skis, provided that they are operated during daylight hours and in areas where navigation is not prohibited [...]”.

Until this amendment, recreational motor boats of up to five metres in length and 15hp could therefore be operated without a licence, provided the conditions laid down in the regulations were met.

The rules also did not expressly distinguish between people using these boats privately and those hiring them through charter companies, meaning both situations were subject to the same conditions.

The new regulations bring that situation to an end and establish a clear distinction: whenever a boat is being rented, the person operating it must hold the corresponding qualification.

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The change will have a significant impact on nautical activity in Ibiza and Formentera and is intended to reduce incidents involving users with no formally recognised training.