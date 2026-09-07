A recipe for sinners: Ibiza wine, grapes and melted cheese in a toastie

Call it a wine sandwich, a harvest toastie, a winemaker’s sandwich or a vineyard special. The name does not really matter. What matters is that you make it, because this is one of the most delicious and surprising recipes I have made in a while.

And I should say straight away that it is not my own creation. It comes from Andrea Giuseppucci, an Italian cook who likes proper food, made with locally sourced ingredients, and who is not afraid of getting his hands dirty.

It is harvest season, so what better way to make the most of Ibiza’s grapes and wine than with this dish? For some older islanders, it may even bring back childhood memories of being given a slice of bread soaked in wine and sprinkled with sugar as an afternoon snack.

The grapes should ideally be black, or at most red, while the wine needs to be a good, full-bodied, intense red. Ibiza has several excellent ones, so use local produce if you can.

Smaller grapes work best. The trick is not to touch them while they cook so they do not split. We want them to stay whole inside the sandwich so they burst when you bite into them.

The bread also needs to be fairly sturdy, strong enough to withstand being toasted in the pan and stay crisp without falling apart — especially once the grape mixture goes on top.

The original recipe uses only butter, but we have given it a more local twist. We have kept a little butter, but added a generous amount of olive oil too.

Get the napkins ready, because you are going to make a mess. The best things in life ruin your hair, stain your clothes or are sinful. This sandwich ticks two out of three.

Ingredients for 2 sandwiches 4 slices of pan payés (€0.70)

150g black Ibiza grapes (€0.95)

1 glass of Ibiza red wine (€4.55)

1 tablespoon Ibiza honey (€0.27)

1 teaspoon butter (€0.36)

4 slices of melting cheese (€2.33)

Olive oil

Salt and pepper Total cost: €9.16 (€4.58 per sandwich)

Method

— Place the washed grapes in a small saucepan with a drizzle of olive oil and the butter. Cook over a medium heat for around ten minutes.

— Season with salt and pepper and add the honey. Give the pan a gentle shake — do not use a spoon, as you do not want to break the grapes — and cook for around three minutes.

A finger-licking good sandwich. / M. T.

— Pour in the wine, reduce the heat and cook slowly until the liquid reaches a jam-like consistency. You will know it is ready when you drag a spoon through the sauce and the gap takes a few seconds to close again. This should take around ten minutes. Remove from the heat.

— On a griddle or frying pan, toast the bread after coating both sides lightly with olive oil.

— Once toasted, cover each slice with cheese, turn off the heat, cover the pan and wait for the cheese to melt.

— Spoon a couple of tablespoons of the grape mixture over one of the cheesy slices, top with another slice of bread and melted cheese, press down gently and cut the sandwich in half.

The gourmet touch

Let’s be honest: a little really good ham makes almost everything better.