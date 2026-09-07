Ibiza and Formentera face back-to-back yellow weather warnings: heat on Monday and rough seas on Wednesday

Ibiza and Formentera are starting the week under fresh weather warnings. After a Sunday marked by high temperatures, which prompted a yellow warning from the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the Pityusic Islands remain under a heat alert on Monday and will also face a yellow warning for rough coastal conditions on Wednesday.

The yellow warning for high temperatures will be in force on Monday between noon and 7pm in Ibiza and Formentera. Aemet expects temperatures to reach up to 36°C in some parts of the islands.

The warning follows a hot Sunday across the Pityusic Islands. In Ibiza Town, temperatures exceeded 33°C, while readings at the Sant Joan weather station reached 39°C. In Formentera, temperatures also approached 33°C.

For Monday, Aemet forecasts dry weather in Ibiza, with a minimum temperature of 23°C and a maximum of 33°C. The maximum feels-like temperature could reach 34°C. In Formentera, temperatures are expected to range from 25°C to 31°C, with a feels-like temperature of up to 35°C.

Change in the weather from Wednesday

Stable conditions are expected to continue on Tuesday across both islands. In Ibiza, Aemet forecasts clear or mostly clear skies, no rain and temperatures between 23°C and 31°C. In Formentera, rain is also unlikely, with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 30°C.

The most significant change will come on Wednesday, when a yellow warning for rough coastal conditions will be in force between 10am and 10pm. Aemet is forecasting northerly and north-easterly winds of 40 to 60km/h, force 6 to 7, and waves of between two and three metres.

Conditions will also become more unsettled that day. In Ibiza, the chance of rain will be 20% during the first half of the day, rising to 75% in the afternoon, with temperatures between 19°C and 32°C.

In Formentera, the probability of rain stands at 15% in the morning and 75% in the afternoon, with a minimum of 21°C and a maximum of 30°C.

The forecast for Thursday continues to show a chance of rain across the Pityusic Islands, with a 75% probability in both Ibiza and Formentera.

Temperatures will fall slightly. In Ibiza they are expected to range from 19°C to 29°C, while in Formentera they will be between 20°C and 27°C.

Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, Aemet is forecasting a partial improvement in conditions, although some rain will still be possible.