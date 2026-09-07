‘Fewer excuses, more protection’: Ibiza takes to the streets for community cats

‘Cats have the law on their side’ was the slogan that brought more than 100 people onto the streets of Ibiza on Sunday, alongside thousands more at 38 locations across Spain. Dressed in orange, demonstrators called on local councils to “comply with Law 7/2023 and ensure the ethical management of community cat colonies”.

The organisations behind the protest say there are still significant shortcomings in the implementation of the law, including a lack of stable Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programmes, official censuses, animal identification, veterinary care, traceability and effective systems for monitoring colonies.

‘Fewer excuses, more protection’

Shortly after midday, and visibly emotional, María Eugenia Spina Bugallo, a member of the Associació de Colònies Felines d’Eivissa (ACFE), opened the demonstration in Sa Graduada square by thanking everyone for attending before handing over to Sylvia Greiter, the association’s founder and president.

“We are part of something that is happening at the same time all across Spain,” Greiter said. She stressed that the main aim of the gathering was to demand “that the law is enforced regardless of which group someone belongs to, how many years they have been involved or who has done more for community cats”.

Galería: Movilización en Ibiza para exigir el cumplimiento de la ley que regula la gestión de colonias felinas / J.A. Riera

A batucada percussion group, whose members wore cat masks, provided the soundtrack to the hot midday protest on behalf of animals unable to speak for themselves. The message to local councils was unanimous: “Fewer excuses, more protection.”

The gathering also included a tribute to “all the carers, feeders and managers of cat colonies” who have died, as well as those who “have faced misunderstanding, harassment, threats and even physical attacks while carrying out ethical, voluntary and public-health work that should be recognised, protected and guaranteed by the authorities”, ACFE said.

The invisible work behind community cat colonies

One of the most applauded speeches came from Gloria, who has been feeding cats since 2018 and is the official manager of colony number 3 in the Cas Serres neighbourhood.

She explained that the work of colony managers may look to some people like little more than “putting out a few bowls of food and water”, but in reality involves far more responsibility: “We are responsible for the lives of these animals.”

She stressed the importance of neutering and highlighted how difficult it can be to capture cats for sterilisation or when they become ill.

“It took us three years to catch the last mother cat in my colony,” she recalled.

She ended by making one point clear: “We are not trying to humanise animals, that is not what this is about. It is about defending Law 7/2023, which provides safeguards so that, as living beings, their rights are recognised.”

Gloria, manager of feline colonies in Ibiza. / J.A. Riera

Both Gloria and Ana María Cabello Fuentes, who manages colony number 34 in Ibiza Town, praised the support of Ibiza Town Council, which they said is now “providing us with food to help”.

However, Cabello Fuentes also described some of the difficulties they face on a daily basis.

“We are insulted, we are attacked, and when we call the police there is nobody there to protect us. We put up with the insults, with people calling us crazy... Yes, I would rather be crazy than look the other way,” she said.

For his part, Bernardo Escalona Martí encouraged those present to “lose their fear of speaking up”, to “take pride” in what they do and to “make those who should be doing this work uncomfortable”, referring to the public authorities.

“We are putting our own wellbeing and interests aside to feed these cats, and that deserves recognition,” he concluded.

The demonstration ended with a symbolic march around the square, led by the batucada group and a banner carrying a clear message: ‘Local councils: obey the law’.