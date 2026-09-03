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Woman narrowly avoids falling from fourth-floor balcony in Ibiza

After taking several steps along the narrow ledge, the woman managed to climb back onto the terrace, to the relief of witnesses

Una mujer camina por el exterior de un cuarto piso en Platja d’en Bossa

Una mujer camina por el exterior de un cuarto piso en Platja d’en Bossa

M. Torres

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Marta Torres Molina

Marta Torres Molina

Ibiza

People walking along the far end of the Platja d’en Bossa promenade at around 10am today were given a fright when they looked up and saw a woman clinging to the railing of a fourth-floor balcony.

Wearing a dress over her bikini and carrying a handbag over her shoulder, the woman was trying to keep her balance by holding onto the railing with both hands while standing on the narrow outer ledge of the balcony.

The terrace overlooks the Platja d’en Bossa promenade near Carrer de Fray Luis de León, just a few metres from the boundary between the municipalities of Ibiza and Sant Josep.

Several pedestrians began shouting as they feared for the woman’s safety while she struggled to avoid falling from the considerable height.

She took several steps along the ledge before eventually managing to swing one leg over the railing and climb back onto the terrace, to the relief of those watching from below.

At one point, the barefoot woman turned after hearing the shouts and waved at the people watching her from the street. Her apparent calm surprised witnesses given the height at which she was standing.

An ambulance was sent to the scene after witnesses called the emergency services.

Residents in the area said the flat where the woman was seen was not a holiday rental, although they added that parties are common at the property.

This is not the first similar incident in the area. Almost a year ago, in October, police were called to another flat in the same residential complex, in a different block but also on the fourth floor, after a man who was reportedly under the influence of drugs attempted to throw himself from a balcony.

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On that occasion, several people managed to prevent the man from falling to the street below.

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