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Tourist travels solo to Ibiza, goes clubbing without drinking and reveals what she discovered: "I was present for every moment"

The content creator shares her experience of enjoying Ibiza’s nightlife without drinking alcohol

The content creator toasting with non-alcoholic champagne.

The content creator toasting with non-alcoholic champagne. / Instagram

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Nuria García Macias

Nuria García Macias

Ibiza

She booked a flight to Ibiza less than 24 hours before departure, travelled alone, walked into a bar without knowing anyone and ended up dancing into the early hours. The difference this time was that she did it without drinking alcohol.

Ellie White has shared her weekend experience on the island on social media, explaining that she discovered she could enjoy Ibiza’s nightlife without needing to drink.

White says she has always been spontaneous, but for years had associated nights out, holidays and last-minute plans with alcohol. Her latest trip to Ibiza, she says, showed her that the two do not have to go hand in hand.

“I booked [my ticket to] Ibiza less than 24 hours before flying,” she says in the video.

She arrived alone, went into a bar by herself and started meeting people. Then came the dancing and a night that continued well into the early hours. “I slept for three hours and flew home on Sunday morning,” she says.

What made the trip different was White’s decision to experience it without drinking alcohol. She describes it as particularly positive because she was able to enjoy every moment with a clear head.

“I was there for all of it. Clear-headed, present, excited and fully immersed in the experience,” she explains.

La creadora de contenido bebiendo un cóctel sin alcohol.

The content creator drinking a non-alcoholic cocktail. / Instagram

Three nights in Ibiza without alcohol

The content creator also uses the experience to highlight her RISE Ibiza project, a three-night trip aimed at a small group of women who want to enjoy the island without alcohol being at the centre of the experience.

According to White, the programme combines dinners, dancing, sunshine, activities and the opportunity to meet other women during the stay.

One of the ideas she hopes to challenge through the project is the belief that giving up alcohol means giving up fun or spontaneity.

“I know a lot of women worry that taking alcohol out of the equation also means taking away the fun, spontaneity, confidence or connection,” she says.

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Her experience in Ibiza, she explains, proved the opposite: that it is still possible to travel alone, walk into a bar without knowing anyone, dance until late and fly home after just three hours’ sleep — all without drinking alcohol.

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