Taxi driver and DJ murdered in Gipuzkoa ran a jet ski business in Ibiza

Alex Aizpuru, the 30-year-old taxi driver murdered on Tuesday in Azpeitia, Gipuzkoa, was well known in the Basque town and had close ties to Ibiza, where he lived for a period, worked as a DJ and set up a jet ski business, according to reports by El Diario Vasco and Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

The victim, known among friends as ‘Etxaun’, had started working as a taxi driver in Azpeitia just over a year ago after returning from Ibiza. According to El Diario Vasco, he had recently been living in Zarautz with his partner and came from a well-known local family.

Electronic music had been one of his main passions since his teenage years. He first became interested in DJing at the age of 14, initially drawn to sounds such as progressive before moving on to techno and bumping on vinyl. During his career, he performed at a number of well-known venues on the Basque electronic music scene.

His connection with Ibiza

Performing under the stage name Alexander Loop, Aizpuru also DJed in Ibiza, an island he visited frequently because of his business and where he spent long periods of time.

Around ten years ago, he also ran Disco Inox in Azpeitia, located very close to the place where he was killed, according to the same newspaper.

Aizpuru was also passionate about motorsport. He competed in events including the Azkoitia Rally in a Citroën Saxo VTS that he had prepared himself. In 2017, he made his debut in the Azkoitia Rallysprint.

Both newspapers describe Aizpuru as a well-known and popular figure in Azpeitia. People close to him have described him as “cheerful and easy-going” and as “a very sporty young man who was devoted to his friends”.

The killing has caused deep shock in Azpeitia. The Ertzaintza, the Basque regional police force, is investigating the case and no arrests have yet been made.