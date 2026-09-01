From Ibiza’s most handsome man to Mister International Spain 2026: meet the new winner

Javier Iglesias has a new crown to his name. The Balearic Islands representative, who lives in Ibiza, was named Mister International Spain 2026 on Saturday at a gala held at the Roman Theatre in Medellín, Badajoz. His victory now gives him the chance to move on to the international circuit and represent Spain in one of the leading male beauty pageants.

Iglesias is 27 years old and 1.87 metres tall and works as an estate agent in Ibiza. His background also includes qualifications in International Trade and Sales and Commercial Space Management, as well as C1-level English. His interests include football, sport, travelling and spending his free time with friends.

The Balearic representative entered the competition after a month and a half of specific preparation, although he already had experience in the different disciplines involved. In Medellín, he progressed through several stages before securing a place among the six finalists, alongside the representatives of Tenerife, Jaén, Las Palmas, Cantabria and Ourense.

The sports challenge and best body category played an important role in his progress. Iglesias received one of the highest scores from the judging panel and remained among the leading contenders until the final stages of the gala.

Javier Iglesias, on a terrace of a venue in Ibiza. / Instagram

The title ultimately went to the Balearic Islands representative. José Fernando García Mestre, representing Tenerife, finished second, while Ourense representative Antón Regal came third.

"It is a huge honour"

After the result was announced, Javier Iglesias said it was “a huge honour” to represent Spain and spoke of how happy the news had made his family. He also admitted to feeling nervous during the final moments of the competition, although he said he had always believed he had a chance of finishing among the leading contenders.

The contestants of Mister International Spain 2026. / Mister International Spain

One of the most emotional moments came immediately after he was crowned. His mother, who accompanied him throughout the competition and was one of his biggest supporters, embraced him in tears after hearing the result.

The gala was hosted by Víctor Cruz and Alba Pérez, Miss International Spain 2024, and also featured a performance by artist Luitingo. The judging panel included, among others, Yola Berrocal, José Calle and Alejandro Cifo.

The most handsome man in Spain, Javier Iglesias. / Instagram

With this victory, Javier Iglesias now begins a new chapter away from Ibiza. He will go on to represent Spain on the international male pageant circuit, where he will compete against candidates from other countries.

Mister International Spain is one of Spain’s leading national male beauty pageants, with its winners going on to take part in major international competitions.