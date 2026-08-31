Young man seriously injured after falling into the sea in Ibiza

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured on Sunday afternoon after falling around 17 metres into the sea at sa Figuera Borda, in the Platges de Comte area of Sant Josep, according to SAMU 061.

Emergency services received the call at 8.12pm. The man had suffered a back injury after falling into the water.

Medical teams from 061 were sent to the scene with an advanced life support ambulance and a basic life support ambulance. After assessing the injured man, the medical team decided that he should be rescued by land with the assistance of Ibiza Fire Service.

According to the island fire station, six firefighters attended the scene and helped carry the injured man on a rescue stretcher up a set of narrow steps leading down to this part of the Sant Josep coastline.

Sa Figuera Borda. / X.P.

The man initially told firefighters that he had felt “something strange” in his back after landing badly in the water.

Once he had been carried to the top of the access route, he was taken by ambulance to the Policlínica del Rosario in a serious condition, according to SAMU 061.

Sa Figuera Borda is a rocky opening in the coastline located between Platges de Comte and Cala Codolar, beyond Cap des Bou and at the foot of a cliff.

Access is via steps carved into the rock, with a handrail leading down towards the roofs of several traditional boat huts. Access to the sea is difficult, and the seabed is mostly made up of rock and gravel.