Saltar al contenido principalSaltar al pie de página

Secciones

Es noticia
Fraude en la ITVProtestaFiestasSociedad
instagramlinkedin

Jewellery worth up to €18,000 stolen from Ibiza shop

Security cameras show a woman taking a display tray containing gold rings and a necklace

Video: The moment the woman suspected of stealing jewelry in Ibiza takes the display case from the shop window

Video: The moment the woman suspected of stealing jewelry in Ibiza takes the display case from the shop window

Joyería Pomar

¿Ya nos sigues?Márcanos como medio preferente
Añádenos en Google
Jessica Merodio

Jessica Merodio

Ibiza

A theft took place at around midday on Wednesday at Joyería Pomar in Ibiza Town, located at Carrer d’Antoni Palau, 2, in the Marina district. The owners told Diario de Ibiza that the stolen jewellery is valued at between €17,000 and €18,000.

The incident happened shortly after 1pm, when a woman described as having “a foreign accent” entered the jewellery shop and began asking Elena, one of the owners, about the prices of several items.

Robo en la Joyería Pomar de la Marina.

Robbery at the Pomar de la Marina Jewelry store. / Captura vídeo

According to her brother, nothing about the woman’s behaviour appeared suspicious at the time. However, at around 1.30pm, as the shop was closing, staff noticed that one of the jewellery display trays was missing from the window.

After checking the security camera footage, the owners saw the woman take the missing display tray, conceal it and then leave the shop with it. According to the owners, it contained “Ibiza-style gold rings and a gold necklace”.

Un anillo similar a uno de los sustraídos este miércoles en Joyería Pomar de Ibiza.

A ring similar to one of those stolen this Wednesday from Pomar Jewelry in Ibiza. / Joyería Pomar

They immediately went outside in an attempt to find her, but were unable to locate her. After speaking to residents and other shopkeepers in the area, several people said they had seen the woman and some even believed they recognised her, although nobody was able to provide specific information about her identity.

According to the description provided by the owners, the woman was wearing a yellow dress at the time of the theft and has a tattoo on her chest. They also said she “was accompanied by a bearded man”, who waited outside the shop with a pushchair.

Noticias relacionadas y más

The jewellery shop owners have since gone to the police station to file a formal complaint.

TEMAS

RRSS WhatsAppCopiar URL
  1. Tres policías afrontan casi 20 años de cárcel por entrar en 'Casa Lola', la polémica villa de Ibiza donde se celebraban fiestas ilegales
  2. Roban joyas valoradas en hasta 18.000 euros en una joyería de Ibiza
  3. “No nos sirve de nada tener vuelos a Nueva York si en invierno solo tenemos cuatro directos a la Península”, Mar Ocaña, sobre los vuelos directos con Ibiza
  4. Cazado a 182 km/h en una carretera de Ibiza limitada a 80: era un vehículo de servicio público
  5. Ir a Nueva York sin escala desde Ibiza ya tiene precio
  6. Trifino Santacruz, un paraguayo con cáncer terminal que vive en Ibiza, no pudo recoger su NIE: la Policía se lo llevará al hospital
  7. Adjudicada la primera promoción de Ca n'Escandell a Stefano Boeri, el gurú de la arquitectura vegetal y creador de las ciudades bosque
  8. El alcalde de Sant Antoni niega que estuviera en la fiesta egipcia y reitera que no sabían que el lago tenía 'agua real

Jewellery worth up to €18,000 stolen from Ibiza shop

Jewellery worth up to €18,000 stolen from Ibiza shop

Sant Antoni mayor denies attending Egyptian-themed party and insists they did not know the lake contained ‘real water’

Sant Antoni mayor denies attending Egyptian-themed party and insists they did not know the lake contained ‘real water’

Irán se muestra abierto a volver a las negociaciones con EEUU mientras redacta una lista de condiciones para reabrir Ormuz

Irán se muestra abierto a volver a las negociaciones con EEUU mientras redacta una lista de condiciones para reabrir Ormuz

Ibiza beaches: New Cala d’Hort car parks still have no opening date as summer enters its final stretch

Ibiza beaches: New Cala d’Hort car parks still have no opening date as summer enters its final stretch

Serbia enterrará a a Ratko Mladić, el "carnicero de Bosnia", con honores de Estado

Serbia enterrará a a Ratko Mladić, el "carnicero de Bosnia", con honores de Estado

¿Taxi o after?: Miguel, el taxista que convirtió su coche en una pista de baile en Ibiza

¿Taxi o after?: Miguel, el taxista que convirtió su coche en una pista de baile en Ibiza

Exteriores rebaja a tres el número de españoles desaparecidos en la riada de Nepal

Exteriores rebaja a tres el número de españoles desaparecidos en la riada de Nepal

UGT reclama aplicar ya el plus máximo de insularidad a toda la plantilla del Consell de Formentera

UGT reclama aplicar ya el plus máximo de insularidad a toda la plantilla del Consell de Formentera
Tracking Pixel Contents