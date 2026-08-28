Jewellery worth up to €18,000 stolen from Ibiza shop

A theft took place at around midday on Wednesday at Joyería Pomar in Ibiza Town, located at Carrer d’Antoni Palau, 2, in the Marina district. The owners told Diario de Ibiza that the stolen jewellery is valued at between €17,000 and €18,000.

The incident happened shortly after 1pm, when a woman described as having “a foreign accent” entered the jewellery shop and began asking Elena, one of the owners, about the prices of several items.

Robbery at the Pomar de la Marina Jewelry store. / Captura vídeo

According to her brother, nothing about the woman’s behaviour appeared suspicious at the time. However, at around 1.30pm, as the shop was closing, staff noticed that one of the jewellery display trays was missing from the window.

After checking the security camera footage, the owners saw the woman take the missing display tray, conceal it and then leave the shop with it. According to the owners, it contained “Ibiza-style gold rings and a gold necklace”.

A ring similar to one of those stolen this Wednesday from Pomar Jewelry in Ibiza. / Joyería Pomar

They immediately went outside in an attempt to find her, but were unable to locate her. After speaking to residents and other shopkeepers in the area, several people said they had seen the woman and some even believed they recognised her, although nobody was able to provide specific information about her identity.

According to the description provided by the owners, the woman was wearing a yellow dress at the time of the theft and has a tattoo on her chest. They also said she “was accompanied by a bearded man”, who waited outside the shop with a pushchair.

The jewellery shop owners have since gone to the police station to file a formal complaint.