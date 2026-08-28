Ibiza beaches: New Cala d’Hort car parks still have no opening date as summer enters its final stretch

Sant Josep Town Council has still not provided a timetable for the opening of the two new plots that are due to be converted into car parks at Cala d’Hort, one of Ibiza’s most iconic and busiest beaches, close to the es Vedrà viewpoint, which attracts hundreds of visitors every day.

The Town Council has simply stated that the two new sites “are still being processed”, without providing any further details about the current stage of the procedure.

On 23 June, IB3, which spoke to Sant Josep mayor Vicent Roig, reported that the new parking areas could be operational within 10 to 15 days and that the Council would rent both plots for around €14,000. That same day, Roig said: “Today I signed the authorisation for the new car parks”.

More than two months after approval, the sites are still not operational

However, more than two months have now passed and, with only a few days of August remaining, the plots are still not operating as car parks.

Although processing a project and carrying out the necessary works takes time, the deadlines initially suggested have been considerably exceeded.

In the meantime, in an effort to ease traffic congestion in the area during the summer, the privately owned plot that previously operated as a car park at Cala d’Hort and closed in May after failing to reach an agreement with Sant Josep to continue operating reopened temporarily in mid-July, as Diario de Ibiza reported on 19 July.

The site, measuring around 7,000 square metres and with capacity for approximately 200 vehicles, reopened on an exceptional and temporary basis and will remain in operation until October, according to Valle de Riva, owner of the car park, which is managed by Sabinas de Cala d’Hort S. L.

Roig previously said that reopening the site could provide a starting point for renewed negotiations with the owners: “I said at the time that, before we could sit down and negotiate, they had to reopen it”.

For the moment, however, no meeting has been scheduled, regardless of what happens with the two new car parks planned by the Town Council.

According to Roig in comments to IB3, one will be located at the junction of the Cala d’Hort and Cala Vedella roads, while the second will be nearby, between the site managed by Sabinas de Cala d’Hort S. L. and Sant Josep.

Despite this, Valle de Riva remains open to talks with the Council in an attempt to bring the two sides closer together: “In September, we plan to request another meeting with the Town Council”.

Cala d’Hort could eventually have three car parks

If both sides reach an agreement and the two new parking areas planned by the Town Council also become operational, Cala d’Hort could end up with three separate car parks, an unprecedented situation in the area that would significantly increase parking capacity.

For now, however, that scenario appears unlikely to materialise in the short term.

Albert Marí, manager of El Carmen restaurant in Cala d’Hort, was already cautious when speaking to Diario de Ibiza just over a month ago.

“It is behind schedule, but it looks as though it will eventually happen”, he said at the time about the possible opening of the two new car parks.

His outlook was nevertheless more optimistic than a month earlier, when he had said: “I do not think the two new car parks will be open this year”.

For the time being, Cala d’Hort is entering the final stretch of the summer season with the private car park temporarily reopened but still no opening date for the two new parking areas announced by the Town Council.

Their eventual opening, together with any resumption of negotiations with the owner of the existing private car park, will determine the next steps in efforts to ease one of the area’s main traffic and mobility problems during the busiest months of the year.