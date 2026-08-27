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Caught driving at 182km/h on an Ibiza road with an 80km/h limit: it was a public service vehicle

The Guardia Civil is investigating the driver of a public service vehicle on suspicion of a road safety offence after he was detected during a special speed enforcement operation

Image of the Civil Guard checkpoint in Ibiza.

Image of the Civil Guard checkpoint in Ibiza. / Opc

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Marta Torres Molina

Marta Torres Molina

Ibiza

The driver of a public service vehicle is under investigation in Ibiza after the Guardia Civil caught him travelling at 182km/h on a stretch of road where the maximum permitted speed was 80km/h.

The Guardia Civil statement does not specify whether the vehicle was a taxi or a private hire vehicle (VTC), nor does it indicate where the offence took place.

The incident occurred on 9 August, during one of the special speed checks carried out by the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Division on the island. According to the force, the vehicle was travelling more than 100km/h above the speed limit, prompting proceedings over a suspected road safety offence.

After recording the speeding offence, officers identified the driver and completed the relevant paperwork, which has already been referred to the competent judicial authority as the incident constitutes a criminal offence committed on an interurban road.

Speed checks stepped up during the summer

The Guardia Civil says the incident forms part of increased monitoring on Ibiza’s roads during the summer season, when the island’s road network experiences particularly high levels of traffic.

The purpose of these operations is to identify dangerous driving, help prevent accidents and improve safety for all road users. The Traffic Division continues to operate a number of checkpoints and surveillance operations across the island, with particular attention paid to behaviour that may increase the risk of accidents.

The Guardia Civil has reminded drivers that exceeding speed limits significantly reduces reaction time in the event of an unexpected situation and can make the consequences of a collision considerably more serious.

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The force says it will continue to increase its presence on Ibiza’s roads and maintain preventive checks aimed at detecting this type of behaviour.

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