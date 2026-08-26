Drivers beware: Ibiza’s ITV fees rise and payment is now required when booking an appointment

The Ibiza Island Council is tightening controls on the vehicle roadworthiness inspection (ITV) service in an effort to tackle no-shows as well as the reservation and resale of appointments. From this Wednesday, users will be required to pay the inspection fee in advance when booking an appointment. Without payment, the booking will not be confirmed.

The measure comes into force after the final approval of changes to the tax ordinance governing ITV fees was published on Tuesday in the Official Gazette of the Balearic Islands (BOIB).

Ibiza’s councillor for Mobility, Mariano Juan, said the main aim is to “reduce the high level of absenteeism” currently affecting the ITV service, with more than 40% of booked appointments going unused, while also preventing the “improper or fraudulent use of the booking system” following the ITV appointment resale scandal.

The amendment to the ordinance was provisionally approved by the Island Council’s plenary session on 30 January and has now received final approval after the public consultation period ended without any objections being submitted.

“We cannot allow four out of every ten booked appointments to go unused while other people are waiting to have their vehicles inspected. With advance payment, we want to ensure that the appointments offered are genuine and that the service’s resources and capacity are used as efficiently as possible”, Juan said.

Cancelling or changing an appointment

Under the new system, users will be able to cancel or change their appointment up to 24 hours in advance without having to pay the fee again. This means that appointments which can no longer be used can be made available to other drivers.

The Island Council says advance payment will also help combat irregular practices involving the booking and resale of appointments and allow the service to be managed in a more orderly, transparent and efficient way.

Juan said the measure forms part of a wider package of initiatives introduced by the Council to improve the ITV service and reduce waiting times.

These include awarding a contract for two additional inspection units to Estación ITV Vega Baja, SA (ITEVEBASA). The units will be based in the Montecristo industrial estate and are expected to increase current capacity by around 30,000 inspections a year.

The Council is also working on new regulations governing the administrative authorisation process for ITV stations in Ibiza. These rules will establish the framework for private companies to open and operate inspection stations on the island under the supervision of the Island Council and subject to technical and quality requirements, while maintaining centralised management from the Santa Gertrudis station.

New ITV fees in Ibiza

The new ITV fees approved by the Council also come into force this Wednesday alongside the advance-payment system.

Among the most common inspections, the periodic test for cars, quadricycles and vehicles with a maximum authorised weight of up to 3,500kg will cost €28. The fee for motor vehicles with up to three wheels will be €12, while goods vehicles weighing more than 3,500kg and passenger vehicles with more than nine seats will cost €60.

For second inspections, the fees will be €6 for first-category vehicles, €14 for second-category vehicles and €30 for third-category vehicles. Periodic inspections for tractors and agricultural machinery will cost €15.

The ordinance also states that when a vehicle fails its first inspection but the defects do not require it to go through the inspection lane again, and there are no more than four serious defects, the owner will have up to seven working days to complete the second inspection without paying an additional fee.

Booking an ITV appointment in Ibiza online or by phone

The Island Council reminds drivers that appointments can be booked through the Ibiza ITV service website.

Anyone with questions about the new payment system, who needs further information or who has difficulty completing the process online can contact the Council’s ITV customer service team on 971 19 59 06.