Snake spotted taking a morning swim in s’Estany des Peix, Formentera

A snake swimming in the waters of s’Estany des Peix, in the La Savina area of Formentera, was the unusual sight captured on the morning of Tuesday, 25 August.

The video, whose author is unknown, spread rapidly throughout the morning via various messaging groups on the island. The footage shows the snake moving across the surface of the water.

Judging by the pattern on its body, it could be a horseshoe whip snake, although the species has yet to be officially confirmed.

In Formentera, the presence of invasive snakes is mainly concentrated in two areas. The ladder snake, the most common species on the island, has its main population in La Mola, where an intensive trapping campaign has been under way for several years. The horseshoe whip snake, meanwhile, has been detected in recent years particularly around La Savina, which is considered one of the areas at greatest risk of snakes arriving from Ibiza.

The number of horseshoe whip snakes captured has also been rising. One specimen was recorded in 2023, three in 2024 and seven in 2025, while Cofib had already reported five captures during the first months of 2026.

As a result, monitoring and trapping efforts have been stepped up in La Savina and nearby areas in an attempt to prevent the species from becoming established and spreading across Formentera.