Saltar al contenido principalSaltar al pie de página

Secciones

Es noticia
Donativos macrofiesta egipciaApagones en IbizaLimpieza de torrentesInundaciones en Ibiza
instagramlinkedin

Eight people affected by smoke inhalation in Punta Pinet house fire

One person was taken to Can Misses Hospital, while seven others were treated and discharged at the scene

All the images of the house fire in Punta Pinet.

All the images of the house fire in Punta Pinet.

Ver galería

Incendio en una vivienda en Punta Pinet / Sergio G. Cañizares

¿Ya nos sigues?Márcanos como medio preferente
Añádenos en Google

Redacción Digital

Ibiza

Eight people suffered varying degrees of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a property on Thursday in a building in Punta Pinet, in the Cala de Bou area of Sant Josep, according to SAMU 061. One of those affected was taken to Can Misses Hospital, while the other seven were assessed, treated and discharged at the scene depending on their clinical condition.

Emergency services received the call at 2.37pm. The 061 deployed an advanced life support ambulance, two basic life support ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a logistics vehicle. The fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential complex located very close to several hotels. Two Ibiza Fire Service engines and six firefighters were sent to the scene, according to the island fire station.

Alarm over a fire in a house in Punta Pinet.

Alarm over a fire in a house in Punta Pinet.

DI

Several witnesses told Diario de Ibiza that residents heard an explosion before seeing the flames. The building’s façade was left blackened by soot. Its proximity to tourist accommodation prompted some guests at a nearby hotel to go up to the rooftop to film videos and take photographs of the fire.

Residents tackle flames with fire extinguishers

Firefighters arrived in the area at around 3pm. Footage from the scene shows one resident attempting to tackle the flames with a hose. According to witnesses, an employee from a nearby café and a young man who was passing by entered the property’s garden with fire extinguishers and helped prevent the blaze from spreading.

Noticias relacionadas y más

Some residents have suggested, pending official confirmation, that the fire may have been caused by the explosion of a camping gas cylinder as a result of the intense heat in recent days. The exact cause of the blaze, however, will have to be established by the investigation.

TEMAS

RRSS WhatsAppCopiar URL
  1. En estado grave una mujer tras caer desde una altura de 15 metros por un acantilado de Punta Prima, en Formentera
  2. Una familia de cuatro no puede pagar dos habitaciones de hotel': Juan Cardona, sobre la pérdida de turismo familiar en Ibiza
  3. Un trabajador de Portinatx: 'Estamos esperando la llegada de la familia real saudí, que ha alquilado dos villas por 30.000 euros la noche
  4. La Policía Local de Sant Antoni reconoce que la guerra con el Ayuntamiento lleva un año y medio abierta
  5. La Aemet avisa de tormentas, reventones térmicos y rachas muy fuertes que podrían extenderse a Baleares desde el jueves
  6. La Aemet activa cuatro alertas en Ibiza y Formentera: temperaturas de hasta 38 grados, tormentas y rachas de 80 kilómetros por hora
  7. Detenido por secuestrar y agredir sexualmente a una joven en una vivienda de Ibiza
  8. Muere un motorista de 35 años en un accidente con tres vehículos implicados en la carretera de Sant Josep

Eight people affected by smoke inhalation in Punta Pinet house fire

Eight people affected by smoke inhalation in Punta Pinet house fire

No te confíes con las capturas de pantalla: podrían perjudicar tu memoria y hacer que olvides más información

No te confíes con las capturas de pantalla: podrían perjudicar tu memoria y hacer que olvides más información

Cáritas receives €40,000 donation from organisers of Egyptian-themed party at sa Pedrera

Cáritas receives €40,000 donation from organisers of Egyptian-themed party at sa Pedrera

Un niño, grave al caer de un tercer piso por el incendio en una vivienda en Navarra

Un niño, grave al caer de un tercer piso por el incendio en una vivienda en Navarra

El artista de Ibiza Juanjele responde a sus 'haters': "Ojalá haberlo hecho antes en catalán"

El artista de Ibiza Juanjele responde a sus 'haters': "Ojalá haberlo hecho antes en catalán"

Reabre el puerto de Ibiza, tras haber cerrado dos horas por el mal tiempo

Reabre el puerto de Ibiza, tras haber cerrado dos horas por el mal tiempo

Marcos Serra: "Hemos subido el salario base de la Policía Local un 50% en siete años"

Marcos Serra: "Hemos subido el salario base de la Policía Local un 50% en siete años"

Marta Verona, chef: “Parece salmorejo, pero es una sopa fría más sana que se hace con 1 bote de garbanzos y pimientos del piquillo”

Marta Verona, chef: “Parece salmorejo, pero es una sopa fría más sana que se hace con 1 bote de garbanzos y pimientos del piquillo”
Tracking Pixel Contents