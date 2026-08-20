Eight people affected by smoke inhalation in Punta Pinet house fire

Eight people suffered varying degrees of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a property on Thursday in a building in Punta Pinet, in the Cala de Bou area of Sant Josep, according to SAMU 061. One of those affected was taken to Can Misses Hospital, while the other seven were assessed, treated and discharged at the scene depending on their clinical condition.

Emergency services received the call at 2.37pm. The 061 deployed an advanced life support ambulance, two basic life support ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a logistics vehicle. The fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential complex located very close to several hotels. Two Ibiza Fire Service engines and six firefighters were sent to the scene, according to the island fire station.

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Several witnesses told Diario de Ibiza that residents heard an explosion before seeing the flames. The building’s façade was left blackened by soot. Its proximity to tourist accommodation prompted some guests at a nearby hotel to go up to the rooftop to film videos and take photographs of the fire.

Residents tackle flames with fire extinguishers

Firefighters arrived in the area at around 3pm. Footage from the scene shows one resident attempting to tackle the flames with a hose. According to witnesses, an employee from a nearby café and a young man who was passing by entered the property’s garden with fire extinguishers and helped prevent the blaze from spreading.

Some residents have suggested, pending official confirmation, that the fire may have been caused by the explosion of a camping gas cylinder as a result of the intense heat in recent days. The exact cause of the blaze, however, will have to be established by the investigation.