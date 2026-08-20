Aemet issues orange warning for rain and storms in Ibiza and Formentera on Thursday: up to 40mm of rain and 100km/h gusts

The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued an orange warning for rain and thunderstorms for Thursday, 20 August, in Ibiza and Formentera. The significant-risk warning will remain in force throughout the evening, from 6pm until 11.59pm, and covers both islands.

According to Aemet’s forecast, the orange rain warning predicts accumulations of up to 40mm in one hour, with a probability of between 40% and 70%. An orange thunderstorm warning will also be in place during the same period. Aemet has warned that particular attention should be paid to associated wind gusts, which could reach 100km/h.

Thursday will also be marked by high temperatures. Aemet is maintaining a yellow warning for extreme heat between noon and 6.59pm, with temperatures potentially reaching 38°C in Ibiza and Formentera. The warning is classified as low risk, although the probability is above 70%.

The coastline of Ibiza and Formentera will also be under a yellow warning for rough coastal conditions from 11am on Thursday until 7.59am on Friday. South-westerly winds of 40 to 50km/h, force 6, are forecast, with gusts potentially exceeding 80km/h.

Unsettled weather to continue on Friday

Aemet expects unstable conditions to continue across Ibiza and Formentera on Friday, 21 August. A yellow rain warning will be in force between 10am and 5.59pm, with up to 20mm of rain in one hour and a probability of between 40% and 70%.

The yellow coastal warning will also remain in place during the early hours of Friday, until 7.59am, with south-westerly winds of 40 to 50km/h, force 6, and gusts potentially exceeding 80km/h.