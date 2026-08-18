Man seriously injured in Formentera port fight remains in induced coma

The man injured on Monday in a fight at La Savina port in Formentera remains in a very serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario in Ibiza. The victim is 33 years old, Romanian and remains in an induced coma on mechanical ventilation after suffering a severe traumatic brain injury.

He was admitted to the hospital at 5.09pm on Monday, after being evacuated from Formentera following the assault, which took place shortly after 2pm at the port.

According to eyewitnesses, two men from the same group of friends, who had travelled to the island from Ibiza, became involved in a fight at the port. At one point, one of them allegedly pushed the other, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head heavily. Initial reports from witnesses suggested that both men may have been Italian, although this was never officially confirmed. It has now been established that the victim is Romanian.

After the fall, the man was left lying on the ground with a serious head injury and his condition initially raised fears for his life. The Formentera Island Council later said Local Police received a call at around 2.15pm reporting a cardiac arrest, and a patrol was sent to the scene.

When officers found that the victim was in cardiac arrest, they immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Shortly afterwards, medical staff from SAMU 061 joined the response and continued resuscitation efforts until they managed to restore his pulse.

Once stabilised, the injured man was evacuated from Formentera and transferred to Ibiza, where he was admitted to the Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario.

Arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

While emergency services were treating the victim, a second patrol from Formentera Local Police, which was heading to the scene to provide support, located the suspected attacker nearby.

According to the Formentera Island Council, the suspect was being restrained with the help of several members of the public. Officers arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder and took him to police premises.

He was subsequently handed over to the Guardia Civil, which has taken charge of the investigation to establish how the fight unfolded, determine what caused it and clarify any potential criminal responsibility.

Investigators will also seek to establish the exact circumstances of the assault and the relationship between the severe blow to the head suffered in the fall and the cardiac arrest that followed.