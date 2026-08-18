35-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on Sant Josep road

A 35-year-old motorcyclist died on Tuesday morning in a road accident on the Sant Josep road heading towards Ibiza Town, according to Sant Josep Town Council.

According to initial information released by Sant Josep Local Police, the accident occurred near the junction with Carrer Diputat Josep Ribas, close to the town centre, and involved three vehicles.

SAMU 061 emergency services said the initial call reported a collision between a car and a motorcycle, after which the rider was thrown several metres. An advanced life support ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but emergency services were unable to save the man, whose injuries were incompatible with life.

The road remained closed to traffic for around two hours. According to an update issued by the Town Council, traffic was restored at 10.40am.