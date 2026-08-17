'Reforma con Nosotros': everything you need to renovate your property in Ibiza

Finding a renovation company in Ibiza that can handle an entire project, from the initial work through to the finishing touches, can make a major difference when it comes to simplifying the process. When electrical work, plumbing, building work, painting, carpentry and finishes are all part of the same plan, property owners benefit from better coordination, greater control and more peace of mind.

This is the approach taken by 'Reforma con Nosotros', a company specialising in complete renovations in Ibiza, construction and property refurbishment, with more than 25 years of experience in the sector.

The company carries out renovation projects for homes, apartments, villas, offices and commercial premises in both Ibiza and Formentera. Its approach is based on providing a turnkey renovation service, bringing together the different professionals required for each project and supporting the client throughout the entire process.

Renovation of an old terrace in Ibiza. / Reforma con Nosotros

A complete renovation might begin with a property whose installations need updating, an apartment whose layout no longer meets current needs or a villa requiring a full refurbishment. In other cases, work may focus on a kitchen, bathroom or a specific part of the property.

'Reforma con Nosotros' takes on projects of different sizes with the same objective: creating spaces that are functional, contemporary and built to last.

More than two and a half decades of experience allow the company to work on a wide variety of properties. On an island such as Ibiza, where traditional homes, apartments, detached houses, villas and commercial premises all coexist, each project requires a careful assessment of the space and a clear definition of the work that is genuinely necessary.

Before any work begins, the team therefore assesses the characteristics of the project and prepares a free, detailed renovation quotation tailored to the client’s needs. This advance planning makes it possible to establish the different stages of the work and agree realistic timescales from the outset.

Information about 'Reforma con Nosotros'. / Reforma con Nosotros

Complete renovations in Ibiza for homes, villas and apartments

Complete property renovations are one of the main services offered by Reforma con Nosotros. These projects make it possible to work on different areas of a property in a coordinated way, from installations and layout to flooring, walls, ceilings, carpentry and finishes.

Having a single team is particularly useful when a renovation involves several different trades. Instead of having to manage builders, electricians, plumbers, painters or carpenters separately, the company coordinates all the work within one overall plan.

Renovation of an old industrial building. / Reforma con Nosotros

Among the renovation services in Ibiza offered by 'Reforma con Nosotros' are:

Complete renovations of homes, apartments and villas

Kitchen and bathroom renovations

Electrical and plumbing work

Plasterboard and suspended ceilings

Interior and exterior painting

Wood carpentry

Laminate flooring and parquet

Wall and floor tiling

Thermal and acoustic insulation

Waterproofing

Façades and roofs

Refurbishment of homes and buildings

Renovation of commercial premises

House construction

Replacing baths with showers

Repair of a house façade in Lleida. / Reforma con Nosotros

This wide range of services allows the company to approach a project as a whole. 'Reforma con Nosotros' works with professionals specialising in building work, electrical installations, plumbing, painting, plasterboard and carpentry, among other trades, making it easier to maintain an overall view of the project from start to finish.

Its regular projects include apartment renovations, whether to modernise rooms, improve layouts, renew installations or replace outdated finishes.

The company also carries out villa renovations, which may involve both interior and exterior work and often require particularly precise coordination when several specialist trades are involved.

Two of the areas most commonly renovated are kitchens and bathrooms.

Kitchen renovations make it possible to adapt one of the most frequently used spaces in the home to new storage, layout and functionality requirements. These projects may involve electrical work, plumbing, wall and floor tiling, painting and carpentry, as well as the installation of new finishes.

A renovated bathroom. / Reforma con Nosotros

The same applies to bathroom renovations. Updating a bathroom may involve replacing wall coverings, renewing water installations, improving lighting or rearranging fixtures to make better use of the available space.

The team also carries out bath-to-shower conversions in Ibiza, a practical solution that can improve comfort and accessibility.

Although this may seem like a relatively simple job, proper execution requires coordination between plumbing, waterproofing, tiling and finishing work.

The company also provides electrical services and upgrades to electrical installations as part of renovation projects, as well as plumbing work. Both are particularly important when refurbishing older properties or when a new layout requires existing installations to be modified.

Information about 'Reforma con Nosotros'. / Reforma con Nosotros

The company’s services also include the installation of plasterboard and suspended ceilings, solutions commonly used to create new interior divisions, change layouts or conceal elements of the building’s installations.

Interior and exterior painting completes many of these projects, both in full renovations and in more specific jobs.

This is complemented by wood carpentry, wall and floor tiling, and the installation of laminate flooring and parquet, all of which can update the appearance of a property and adapt the finishes to the style sought by each owner.

However, a renovation should not focus only on what can be seen.

Indoor comfort also depends on factors such as thermal and acoustic insulation. 'Reforma con Nosotros' includes this type of work among its services, together with waterproofing designed to protect different areas of the property from possible leaks and damp.

Repair of a façade in Ibiza. / Reforma con Nosotros

The company also carries out work on façades and roofs, as well as refurbishment projects for homes and buildings.

These types of projects are particularly important when the aim is not simply to change the appearance of a property, but to restore or improve specific structural or construction elements.

In this way, the same team can handle anything from the renovation of a single room to a full-scale refurbishment, adapting the scope of the work to the condition and characteristics of each property.

The service also extends to the renovation of commercial premises.

Updating a business space requires a balance between image and functionality, while also coordinating the different jobs needed to adapt it to its future professional use. Building work, installations, lighting, painting, suspended ceilings, carpentry and flooring may all form part of the same project.

The company also carries out house construction, extending 'Reforma con Nosotros' activity beyond partial and complete renovation projects.

Before and after a renovation. / Reforma con Nosotros

A renovation company in Ibiza offering a personalised service

More than 25 years of experience is one of 'Reforma con Nosotros' key strengths.

Experience helps the company anticipate the different needs that may arise during building work and, above all, understand that a successful renovation depends as much on advance organisation as it does on the quality of the work itself.

The company summarises its approach through several factors that are particularly important for clients:

More than 25 years of experience in renovation, construction and refurbishment.

in renovation, construction and refurbishment. A team of professionals from different trades to coordinate the entire project.

from different trades to coordinate the entire project. Free, no-obligation quotations tailored to each project.

tailored to each project. High-quality materials and finishes designed to last.

and finishes designed to last. Realistic deadlines , with each phase planned in advance.

, with each phase planned in advance. Personalised service from the initial idea through to final completion.

These are particularly important considerations when a property owner decides to begin a renovation.

Knowing what work is going to be carried out, who will be responsible for it and how the different stages will be coordinated makes it possible to approach the project with a much clearer plan.

Meeting deadlines is one of the main concerns when any renovation begins.

Reforma con Nosotros identifies compliance with agreed timescales as one of its commitments and organises each project so that the different stages can be coordinated and disruption caused by the work reduced as far as possible.

Roof refurbishment work. / Reforma con Nosotros

The quality of the materials is another central consideration.The company works with high-quality materials and trusted brands, aiming for durable and resistant finishes. This is particularly important when a renovation is intended to remain in good condition for many years rather than simply create an immediate visual transformation.

The personalised service continues from the initial planning stage through to final handover. The team advises clients on matters such as layout, design and the choice of materials, adapting each project both to the property itself and to the priorities of the people who will use it.

This approach means every renovation can be treated as an individual project. Renovating an apartment used as a permanent home is not the same as refurbishing a villa, transforming an older property or adapting commercial premises. The spaces, installations and requirements change, and the solution needs to change with them.

For those looking for complete renovations in Ibiza and Formentera, having different professionals working within the same project also avoids the need to hire several companies to complete the work. The aim is for electrical work, plumbing, painting, carpentry, plasterboard, waterproofing, flooring and wall coverings to form part of one coordinated plan.

This coordination becomes especially important when work is being carried out on an entire property. A new layout may require installations to be altered; a kitchen renovation may affect both flooring and electrics; and refurbishing a façade or roof may require a combination of different techniques and materials. Understanding the project as a whole makes it easier to organise each stage effectively.

The result 'Reforma con Nosotros' aims to achieve is clear: to transform spaces so that they are more functional, modern and durable, while maintaining control over the work and paying close attention to the finishes.

Mapa de Reforma con Nosotros

Anyone considering a complete renovation in Ibiza or Formentera, updating a kitchen or bathroom, refurbishing a home, modernising a villa or transforming commercial premises can request an initial assessment of their project with no obligation.

The company offers free renovation quotations, with proposals tailored to each client’s needs. Direct contact allows clients to explain what they want to renovate, assess the possibilities offered by the property and define the next steps before work begins.

With more than 25 years of experience, a team made up of professionals from different trades and services ranging from smaller jobs to complete renovations, construction and refurbishment, 'Reforma con Nosotros' positions itself as an option for those seeking a renovation company in Ibiza capable of managing a project from beginning to end.

Because renovating a property is not simply about changing what you can see. It also involves upgrading installations, solving practical needs, making better use of space and choosing solutions designed to stand the test of time. And working with a single team means all of these decisions can form part of one coherent project.

More information about 'Reforma con Nosotros'

To request a free, no-obligation quotation, 'Reforma con Nosotros' can be contacted by telephone or WhatsApp on 638 072 171.

From a bathroom or kitchen renovation to the complete refurbishment of a home, apartment, villa or business premises, the first step is to define what the space needs and how to turn that idea into reality.