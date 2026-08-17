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Inside the Ibiza hotel where Lamine Yamal’s mother Sheila Ebana is staying

The hotel stands out for its wellness facilities, local gastronomy and Mediterranean views, with rates reaching up to €503 a night

Sheila Ebana shows her room.

Sheila Ebana shows her room. / @Sheila_ebana

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Redacción Digital

Sheila Ebana, mother of footballer Lamine Yamal, is staying at an exclusive hotel in Santa Eulària during her visit to Ibiza, as she has shown her Instagram followers in a short tour of her room.

The property presents itself as a lifestyle hotel focused on wellbeing, relaxation and a quieter, more sophisticated side of Ibiza.

“We’re delighted. Thank you”, Ebana wrote on social media.

The mother of the world champion also showed the small welcome touches waiting in her room on arrival, including a tray of fresh fruit.

“Thank you, everything is wonderful. Now we’re off for a walk”, she said at the end of the video.

The hotel combines relaxation, gastronomy, wellness activities and spaces designed for switching off by the Mediterranean.

Among the services available are breakfast, a restaurant, a brasserie lounge, cocktail bar, pool terrace, garden, room service, concierge, 24-hour reception, a Technogym fitness centre open all day, free Wi-Fi and a minibar. Pets are also allowed for an additional fee.

El baño.

The bathroom. / @Sheila_ebana

The rooms and suites are divided into several categories, many with balconies, private terraces or sea views.

Options include rooms measuring between 22 and 24 square metres, premium beachfront rooms and 44-square-metre suites with two balconies overlooking the bay.

The hotel is part of Tribute Portfolio, Marriott’s collection of independent hotels, and also places an emphasis on sustainability.

According to its website, it prioritises local produce, reduces the use of plastic and works with initiatives linked to protecting the islands and the Mediterranean.

Un regalo del establecimiento.

A gift from the establishment. / @Sheila_ebana

Prices per night

According to rates published on booking platforms, a one-night stay for two adults at the end of August costs around €427 including taxes and charges for 30 August.

Other searches for 24 and 25 August put the price at €503 and €473 respectively.

Rates are, however, subject to availability and may vary depending on when the booking is made.

The choice of hotel fits with the image Ebana has been sharing on social media during her Ibiza break: relaxed plans, seaside dining and sunsets around the island.

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She has not, however, missed out on Ibiza’s nightlife altogether, having also paid a visit to Lío Ibiza.

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