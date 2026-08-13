More than 700 people watch the eclipse from a floating observatory between Ibiza and Valencia

More than 700 people were able to watch Wednesday’s solar eclipse from an unusual vantage point: out in the middle of the Mediterranean, on board the Ciudad de Barcelona ferry during its regular route between Ibiza and Valencia.

The initiative was organised by Trasmed, the Spanish shipping company belonging to the Grimaldi Group, together with the Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Valencia’s Faculty of Physics.

Together, they transformed the crossing into a genuine floating observatory, allowing passengers to follow the astronomical event from a privileged position.

During the journey, passengers were given live scientific explanations and were able to follow the eclipse step by step with guidance from specialists from the University of Valencia.

A route designed to improve viewing conditions

Trasmed specifically coordinated the itinerary so that the ship would be positioned in the area offering the best possible conditions for viewing the eclipse.

The open horizon of the Mediterranean provided a different perspective on the phenomenon, with experts on hand throughout and the relevant safety recommendations in place.

The day was not limited to the eclipse itself.

Before the event, passengers were offered an educational programme aimed at people of all ages, designed to make astronomy accessible in a practical and entertaining way.

Activities included interactive workshops, competitions with prizes and giveaways, talks about eclipses and question-and-answer sessions with specialists.

Science outreach at sea

Trasmed’s Passenger and Marketing Director, Jana Peiró, said the company remains committed to educational outreach in a range of fields and described the eclipse as a special opportunity to offer passengers a different kind of experience.

“The solar eclipse gave us a unique opportunity to offer our passengers a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we did not want to miss it. Our collaboration with the University of Valencia also allowed us to do so with the highest standards of scientific accuracy and public engagement”, she said.

Pablo Cerdá, director of the Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Valencia’s Faculty of Physics, also highlighted the value of initiatives such as this in bringing science and university research closer to the public.

He explained that projects such as the one organised on board make it possible to share the scientific work carried out at the University of Valencia while also allowing the public to take part in an exceptional astronomical experience.