Road closures in Ibiza’s eclipse hotspots will begin at midday

Ibiza will introduce an extensive traffic operation this Wednesday, with road closures, access restrictions and traffic controls in place for the total solar eclipse.

The measures will particularly affect coastal areas and some of the island’s main viewing points, where authorities expect large numbers of residents and visitors to gather in the hours leading up to the astronomical event.

The Ibiza Island Council will also increase services on some bus routes, although others will stop operating from 4pm.

Sant Josep: closures from midday

Sant Josep will account for a large proportion of the restrictions planned for the day. On Tuesday, the Town Council also expanded its special mobility, safety and fire-prevention operation with four additional traffic-control points.

The measures will affect Caló de s’Oli, Cala Comte, Cala Llentia, Cala Tarida, Cala Molí, Cala Vedella, Cala Carbó, Cala d’Hort, sa Talaia, Cap des Falcó and es Codolar, among other locations in the municipality.

The first closure will take place in Cala d’Hort, where access to the beach car park will be blocked from midday.

From 3pm, access to sa Talaia will be restricted to residents only. The same restriction will apply on the camí de ses Roques Males–Punta de sa Jassena, the access roads to Cala Llentia and carrer Coral Mar.

Three further points will also be subject to restrictions from the same time.

Access to Cap des Falcó will be restricted to residents from 3pm, as will access to es Codolar beach from the airport side.

The Cala d’Hort road, at the junction with the access road to Cala Llentrisca, will also be restricted to residents only from 3pm.

The council has added another traffic-control point on the Platges de Comte road at Cala Bassa, although no fixed timetable has been set in this case. Restrictions will be introduced depending on the number of vehicles and how traffic develops.

Restrictions will increase from 5pm.

At that time, access to Cala Tarida beach via carrer des Massot will be closed and entry to Cala Molí will be restricted.

In Cala Vedella, access via carrer Castelldefels towards Cala d’Hort will also be closed.

Later, from 7pm, the main access roads to Caló de s’Oli will be shut.

The operation is flexible and authorities may introduce additional restrictions in Cala Comte, Cala Tarida, Cala Molí, Cala Vedella, Cala Carbó and Cala d’Hort if traffic conditions make them necessary.

Diversions on the PMV-803-1 road may also be regulated.

Authorities are expecting particularly heavy traffic throughout the urban area, as well as on the Santa Agnès road (PM-812), the roads to Cap Negret and Cala Gració, the EI-600 between Ibiza and Sant Antoni, the ses Païsses ring road, Doctor Fleming avenue, the EI-700 between Sant Josep and Sant Antoni, Sant Agustí avenue and the sa Vorera and des Regueró roads.

Large numbers of pedestrians are also expected at some of the usual sunset-viewing locations, including Passeig de Ponent, Caló des Moro, es Pouet and Passeig de s’Arenal, particularly around sa Punta des Molí.

Sant Joan: controls in Benirràs, Na Xamena and Portinatx

In Sant Joan, the operation will focus on locations where the largest concentrations of spectators are expected.

These include Na Xamena, Benirràs, es Caló de s’Illa, Cala Xarraca and the Moscarter lighthouse.

No specific closure times have been set in advance for these areas, but access controls and restrictions may be introduced during the afternoon depending on the number of vehicles and people travelling to these locations.

Authorities are therefore advising anyone planning to visit these areas to arrive well in advance and to bear in mind that access may be controlled or closed altogether.

Formentera: restrictions at es Cap de Barbaria

In Formentera, the measures will particularly affect the es Cap de Barbaria area, where access will be restricted in order to ensure safety, maintain mobility and protect the natural environment from the expected influx of visitors.

From the Cala Saona junction to the es Cap de Barbaria lighthouse, access will be controlled by the security and emergency services.

People who need to reach properties within the restricted area will be allowed through provided they can reasonably demonstrate why access is necessary.

Avoid driving and check official updates

The Ibiza Island Council is asking people to reduce the use of private vehicles as much as possible in areas expected to be particularly busy.

It also reminds the public that parking on hard shoulders, tracks and unauthorised areas will be prohibited, as this could obstruct traffic and prevent emergency vehicles from getting through.

Residents and visitors are also being asked to follow temporary road signs and comply with instructions from police officers and other staff involved in the operation.

The restrictions may be changed, extended or introduced at short notice depending on road conditions, so the public is advised to check official channels before setting off.

“The Ibiza Island Council thanks residents and visitors for their cooperation and reminds everyone that these measures are intended to ensure safe mobility, protect natural areas and allow everyone to enjoy the eclipse as safely as possible”, the island authority said.