Italian man dies at Llevant beach in Formentera despite attempts to save him

An Italian man died at around midday on Tuesday at Llevant beach in Formentera while swimming, the island’s Consell has confirmed.

According to the institution, drowning is considered the most likely cause of death, although this has not yet been confirmed with complete certainty. The Guardia Civil in Formentera has therefore taken charge of the investigation.

Initially, the age and nationality of the deceased were unknown, but Diario de Ibiza has since established that he was an Italian man.

The alarm was raised by another swimmer who was in the water at Llevant beach at the time and noticed that the victim was “in difficulty in the sea” before attempting to help him, according to the Consell.

The rescue attempt was not without difficulties, as the man who went to help also struggled to get out of the water.

A standby lifeguard working for one of the establishments in the area had to assist him and bring him back to the beach, while lifeguards from the Consell de Formentera service reached the victim and also brought him ashore.

Once on the beach, the lifeguards carried out CPR, but were unable to revive him.

“Despite their efforts, it was not possible to resuscitate him”, the Consell said, adding that officers from Formentera Local Police also took part in the emergency response.

An advanced life-support ambulance from the 061 emergency service was sent to the scene to provide medical assistance to those involved.