Major private party organised by renowned international agency set to bring more than 300 guests to sa Pedrera in Sant Antoni

An exclusive large-scale private party is expected to bring more than 300 guests to sa Pedrera in Sant Antoni, in an event that has so far been surrounded by discretion and secrecy.

This newspaper does not yet have official confirmation of all the details of the spectacular celebration, including its exact date, host or programme. However, various social media posts shared in recent days offer clues pointing to a major event with an elaborate theme inspired by pharaonic Egypt, the pyramids and Cleopatra.

One of the strongest indications comes from the official Instagram account @pharaohsball, which recently posted the phrase “when the moon across the sun”, an apparent reference to the moment when the Moon passes in front of the Sun.

The post alone does not confirm the date of the party, but it suggests a possible connection with the total solar eclipse due to take place on Wednesday, 12 August 2026.

The account’s first posts date back to 3 June and include images forming a pyramid across several posts in different colours. Other content includes a recreation of es Vedrà beneath a total eclipse and iconic references to Cleopatra, including Elizabeth Taylor portraying the Egyptian queen, scenes depicted in paintings and the bust of Nefertiti. Some of the photographs and videos appear to have been created using AI.

According to sources familiar with the preparations who spoke to this newspaper, work to transform sa Pedrera into an ancient Egyptian setting began in late July and has involved a large number of people.

The workforce reportedly includes specialist professionals and companies brought over from mainland Spain to take part in the large-scale production, although organisers are trying to keep details of the set-up under wraps.

The same sources say an ambitious pharaonic Egyptian set is being created at sa Pedrera, with spectacular elements including a lake, a sphinx and a pyramid.

The production is reportedly designed to recreate a scene associated with the birth of Cleopatra, as part of a set created specifically for the celebration.

‘A spectacular birthday party in Ibiza’

Further clues emerged following a post by Palmer Palm Beach, a large-format American luxury and lifestyle magazine focused on the social and cultural world of Palm Beach, Florida.

The publication describes itself as a luxury magazine centred on style, culture, power and influence, with issues running to more than 200 pages and designed with a strong collectible appeal.

On 6 August, the magazine shared a post on Instagram offering further hints about the mysterious event:

“Not all parties are created equal, and if this spectacular invitation is anything to go by, Ibiza is about to get a taste of the ancient world. Think pharaohs, pyramids, ancient Egypt and the promise of a birthday celebration grand enough to make Tutankhamun reconsider the afterlife. Who’s flying in? What does one wear to party like it’s 1300 BC? And what exactly awaits beyond the pyramids? If you’re among the chosen few, you’ll find out soon. Ibiza will never be the same”.

An Instagram Story from Van Wyck, shared by Palmer, reads: “Did you make the cut? The most coveted invitation of the summer is to a party fit for a pharaoh”.

Another Story shows two young people working on the columns of what appears to be an Egyptian-style structure, with a wooden platform covering the ground.

Singer Helene in Paris also recorded a video, later shared by @pharaohsball, apparently showing the moment she received the oversized invitation to the party: a heavily decorated concertina-fold card featuring imagery inspired by pharaonic Egypt.

The well-known French-American artist confirms in the video that she will attend the party in Ibiza.

“Bronson”, she says, referring to Van Wyck co-founder Bronson van Wyck, “I’m coming!”

Van Wyck & Van Wyck, an international company specialising in major celebrations

The party is being organised by Van Wyck & Van Wyck, an international company specialising in the design, production and staging of high-end events.

Based in New York and with more than two decades of experience, the firm works on private celebrations, weddings and large-scale events designed specifically for each client.

The company is also known for developing productions with a strong visual and conceptual identity, paying close attention to everything from atmosphere and set design to the overall guest experience.

Its work has taken it to destinations around the world, with bespoke projects created specifically for each location and occasion.

Van Wyck & Van Wyck was founded by Bronson van Wyck, together with his mother, Mary Lynn van Wyck, and his sister, Mimi van Wyck.

Bronson serves as the company’s co-founder and CEO and works as an event designer and producer specialising in private celebrations and large-scale experiences.

He has organised exclusive events and parties for celebrities, luxury brands and political figures, including former US presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as well as major names such as Beyoncé, Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow.

He is also the author of Born to Party, Forced to Work: 21st Century Hospitality.