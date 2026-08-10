Discharges attributed to Ibiza Airport force es Codolar beach to remain closed to swimmers

Es Codolar is the latest Ibiza beach to be affected by a sewage discharge. On Friday, 7 July, Sant Josep Town Council closed part of the beach to the public, specifically the section where the Torrent des Cirer reaches the coast and which has been the most heavily affected, after laboratory tests detected levels of Escherichia coli and intestinal enterococci above permitted limits.

The council said this stretch of coastline, which lies within ses Salines Natural Park, will remain closed until test results show levels that no longer pose a risk to swimmers.

Despite the prohibition signs installed by the council, some beachgoers continue to enter the water.

At the mouth of the torrent, where it almost meets the sea, a green layer covers the water of a small pool and gives off a putrid smell.

Two people bathe despite the ban. / Jerónimo Marín Palacios

Several associations raise concerns

Also on 7 July, a group of civil society organisations — including GEN, Amics de la Terra, Aliança per l'Aigua, the sa Caleta Residents’ Association and the Rafael Trobat Residents’ Association, among others — publicly denounced the condition of the airport’s wastewater treatment plant, located next to es Codolar.

They warned that water discharged from the treatment plant exceeds the legally established limits for faecal matter concentrations by 17 times, even after treatment.

According to Aliança per l'Aigua spokesman Rafael Tur, sewage discharges flowing into ses Salines Natural Park are the result of Aena’s improper use of the treatment facility located at the Torrent de sa Font.

Environmentalists denounce Aena's misuse of the wastewater treatment plant. / Jerónimo Marín Palacios

Tur explained that the airport is supplied with groundwater, which contains salt water.

“To desalinate it, a process is carried out using a desalination plant that has not been approved, because it does not have authorisation and operates at a 50/50 ratio. The waste produced ends up somewhere inside the Natural Park, which is illegal”, he said.

Tur confirmed that the organisations intend to refer the case to the public prosecutor’s office.

Aena responds

Asked about the issue by Diario de Ibiza on Sunday, Aena referred to the statement it had issued on Friday in response to the allegations made by the associations.

“Ibiza Airport is supplied exclusively through its five authorised private wells, rainwater collection and the optimisation of reclaimed water use”, the airport operator said.

“Extraction volumes remain at all times within the limits authorised by the relevant authorities”, it added.

The spill has been cordoned off by the local authorities. / Jerónimo Marín Palacios

The discharge, which has been attributed to the airport, comes after controversy surrounding the planned expansion of the terminal, a project with a budget of €16.2 million.

The announcement caused considerable concern among island residents, who feared the development would lead to an increase in passenger traffic.

Local authorities also opposed the plans until Aena confirmed that there would be no increase in passenger numbers and that the expansion is instead intended to improve safety and enlarge VIP areas.