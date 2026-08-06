Thousands of cruise passengers overwhelm Ibiza port’s es Botafoc area once again

The arrival on Wednesday of the cruise ships Britannia, with capacity for around 4,406 people, and MSC Seaview, which can carry up to 5,429 passengers, brought close to 10,000 tourists to Ibiza within the space of barely an hour.

The exact figure depended on how full the ships were and how many passengers chose to remain on board.

It provided another major test for transport services in the es Botafoc area, which regularly becomes overwhelmed when two ships carrying large numbers of cruise passengers arrive at the same time. Visitors face the challenge of finding a way to travel around the island, or simply to leave the port.

However, while congestion developed on land, the same problems were not seen at sea.

Hundreds, and possibly thousands, of tourists gathered around the bus stops and taxi ranks, eager to see part of the island during the limited number of hours the two ships remained in port. Both vessels departed at around 11pm that same day.

Couples, children, older people and passengers of all ages were forced to wait under the relentless sun for transport.

The option that worked most effectively was the service traditionally known as the Barcas de Talamanca. These boats have been carrying passengers between Ibiza Town and es Botafoc for decades and have become an affordable and convenient alternative for travelling in either direction.

Nuevo caos en el puerto de Ibiza por la llegada de miles de cruceristas / Marcelo Sastre

Aniano Costa, a veteran operator on the route and owner of Centre City Boat, explained the importance of cruise passengers to the business. Costa is also the grandson of the founder of the original Barcas de Talamanca company.

“When there are no cruise ships, this place is dead”, he said.

Cruise passengers make up the company’s main customer base.

“We operate the service as normal, but when there are no cruise ships, we barely have any passengers. The service almost ceases to exist, apart from the occasional worker arriving from somewhere such as Palma. We depend on cruise passengers. Otherwise, what would we be doing here?” said Costa, who has spent much of his life working at sea.

He explained that the number of boats made available varies depending on demand.

With two cruise ships expected to dock at Botafoc almost consecutively, the company deployed four vessels.

“We are going to carry just over 300 people every half an hour, so we are not experiencing overcrowding”, he said.

Costa acknowledged, however, that the simultaneous arrival of two cruise ships initially generates a much larger volume of passengers.

“It is true that when two cruise ships coincide, there are more people at the beginning, but they gradually leave and there are no incidents. Normally, by between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, there is usually nobody left in this area”, he said.

He added that the arrival of cruise passengers does not cause congestion for maritime transport in the same way as it does for those travelling by road.

“We do not have that problem here. It is not the same as the roads, where there are junctions, roundabouts and traffic lights, and the flow of vehicles is more constant. Even so, we also have to anticipate how many people will be arriving and leaving”, Costa said.