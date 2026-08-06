Man investigated in Ibiza after five podencos were left without food or water, one of them dead

The Guardia Civil is investigating a 34-year-old man on suspicion of animal cruelty after several Ibizan hounds were found in a critical state of neglect at a rural property in Sant Josep.

The operation began following a report from a member of the public who raised concerns that the animals may have been abandoned.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service, known as Seprona, attended the property on 22 July and observed five dogs from outside, according to a statement issued by the force.

One of the animals was completely motionless, lying on its side on the ground and apparently dead.

As no one responsible for the dogs could be found at the time, officers began enquiries to identify the owner of the property.

Farm where the animals were found. / Guardia Civil

Severe malnutrition and dehydration

After locating the person directly responsible for caring for the dogs, officers were able to enter the property.

During the inspection, they found that the animals were extremely underweight and showed clear signs of malnutrition, severe dehydration and an alarming loss of muscle mass.

According to the Guardia Civil, there was no clean water or food anywhere in the enclosure.

The feeding and drinking bowls were empty, dry and covered in ingrained dirt, indicating that the dogs had gone several days without any form of sustenance.

The site was also in appalling sanitary conditions, with accumulated plastic waste, dirt and dried excrement.

One of the rescued 'podencos'. / G.C.

Given the seriousness of the situation, Seprona officers removed the surviving dogs and handed them over to staff at the Domestic Animal Protection Centre, known as CEPAD, for urgent medical treatment and temporary care.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the man on suspicion of animal cruelty through a serious failure to fulfil his duty of care.

Investigators believe the person responsible failed to provide the animals with food and water, allegedly causing the death of one dog and placing the lives of the other four in immediate danger.