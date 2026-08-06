Four injured, one seriously and airlifted to Ibiza, in another crash in Formentera

Four people were injured to varying degrees in a road accident in Formentera on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred at 8.04pm at kilometre five of the PM-820-2 road, which connects the port of la Savina with Sant Ferran.

The car in which they were travelling overturned, and one of the occupants was thrown from the vehicle.

The car that overturned in Formentera and left four people injured. / Gerardo Ferrero

All four casualties were treated by emergency medical teams and taken to Formentera Hospital. The most seriously injured person was subsequently evacuated by air ambulance to Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza.

The SAMU 061 emergency service deployed an advanced life-support ambulance, a basic life-support ambulance and a medical helicopter to respond to the latest road accident on the island.

On 23 July, two women died while travelling on a rented motorbike at around 11.20am, shortly after leaving la Savina, probably heading towards the Natural Park, where some of the island’s most popular beaches are located.

They collided with a taxi for reasons that remain unknown. One woman died instantly, while the other died at the scene after emergency medical teams attempted to resuscitate her.