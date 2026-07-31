Why does Ibiza still not have a pet crematorium? ‘There is no available land on the island,’ PP admits

The proposal had previously failed to gain support in the plenary sessions of other institutions across Ibiza and Formentera, but it has now succeeded in Santa Eulària. Unidas Podemos has persuaded the governing PP to support its request for the Balearic Government, wherever possible, to introduce a regional personal income tax deduction to offset the cost of veterinary services involved in caring for domestic animals.

The PP has also agreed to ask the Spanish Government to reduce the VAT rate applied to veterinary expenses, which currently stands at 21%. The proposal argues that this would be consistent with the recently approved Animal Rights and Welfare Act, which recognises animals as sentient beings rather than luxury goods or services.

In both cases, Unidas Podemos councillor Álvaro de la Fuente accepted negotiated amendments to his original proposal.

However, Unidas Podemos failed to secure PP support — and therefore approval, as the party holds an absolute majority — for the section of the motion proposing that the council take the creation of a pet crematorium before the island’s Council of Mayors.

Environment councillor Mónica Madrid said work was already under way on the initiative, but acknowledged that it was an “extremely complicated” project.

The difficulty, she explained, was not the facility itself, but a problem that has so far proved impossible to overcome.

“There is no land available. It is not easy to find a suitable location”, she said.

Available plots reserved for housing

Madrid explained that “at the moment, the few plots that remain on the island are being allocated to the housing crisis and the construction of price-capped or officially protected homes”.

“Finding a plot of land to build a pet crematorium is proving difficult at present. But that does not mean no progress is being made. Sometimes, achieving an objective requires a great deal of work behind the scenes”, she added.

The PP also supported a Vox proposal calling for greater resources, protection and operational capacity for the Guardia Civil in its fight against drug trafficking and organised crime in the Balearic Islands.

The motion was brought before the council following the deaths of two officers during the pursuit of a drug-smuggling speedboat off Spain’s Atlantic coast in May.

It also calls for service in the Guardia Civil to be officially recognised as a high-risk profession and for officers to receive legal and salary parity with members of other Spanish security forces.

The Socialist Party criticised the use of “the pain caused by those two deaths to introduce a proposal in an administration that has no powers in this area”.

The PSOE described the motion as “an ideological manifesto exploiting that tragedy” which, in its view, “seeks to create a political narrative based on confrontation”.

Unidas Podemos councillor Álvaro de la Fuente also criticised the motion. Although he regretted that Guardia Civil officers have to confront “the scourge of drug trafficking without adequate resources”, he rejected what he described as Vox’s attempt to appropriate an issue that falls under the responsibility of the Spanish Government, “which is not setting an example in this area”.

Unidas Podemos abstained, while the PSOE voted against the proposal.

At the suggestion of Vox councillor Paula Salsoso, all councillors stood and observed a minute’s silence in memory of the officers who died.

Mayor Carmen Ferrer once again criticised Salsoso for leaving her seat while other political groups were speaking during the debate on her own motion.

“It is very strange, or at the very least unusual,” Ferrer said.

Video footage of the session during the minute of silence in remembrance of the deceased civil guards. / D.I.

Telecommunications equipment for the Local Police

The council also approved the allocation of €218,000 from its budget surplus to purchase telecommunications equipment for the Local Police and Civil Protection.

The investment will include 97 radios using the Tetra communications system.

According to first deputy mayor Miguel Tur, the equipment “will improve officer safety, strengthen coordination within the force and provide residents with a faster and more effective response”.

The radios “guarantee confidentiality and improve connectivity with the other emergency services in the Balearic Islands, including 112, the fire brigade and the SAMU emergency medical service”, he added.

The procurement contract will also include a portable Tetra communications unit, an autonomous radio-frequency system designed for rapid deployment during emergencies. The equipment will make it possible to establish a temporary forward command post.

A further €258,000 from the surplus will be allocated to improving the electricity supply at the new football ground and preparing for the future expansion of the new sports complex.

Another allocation of €770,000 will form part of the purchase of a building at the corner of Carrer del Tinent Coronel Costa Ribas and Carrer del Pintor Vizcaí, in the centre of Santa Eulària.

The building is expected to be redeveloped to create between 16 and 20 price-capped homes, known as VPL properties.

The Ibiza Island Council will finance 60% of the purchase through its Strategic Municipal Investment Plan, known as PLA 5.

The total cost of the property is around €2.2 million, approximately €400,000 below its appraised value.

The urban plot covers around 400 square metres, a classification that “will help speed up the timetable for future construction”, according to Tur.

A structure with a total floor area of approximately 2,000 square metres has already been built on the site.

More vehicles for home healthcare services

The Unidas Podemos councillor criticised the decision to classify the new properties as price-capped housing rather than officially protected housing.

“What is needed is VPO social housing, not VPL. They are commercialising the housing emergency and treating it as a speculative opportunity”, he said.

The council also approved an amended version of a PSOE motion calling on the Balearic Ministry of Health and the IB-Salut public health service to provide Santa Eulària Health Centre with official vehicles for home visits.

The proposal aims to prevent healthcare professionals from having to use their own private vehicles while providing this public service.

A further negotiated proposal was approved calling on the Ibiza Island Council to assess the addition of a new stop to the L17 bus route as it passes through Puig d’en Fita.

The council was also asked to carry out the necessary work to ensure that any new stops comply with current accessibility regulations and include the equipment required to guarantee a safe and accessible service.